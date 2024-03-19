Man and woman in Sydney hospital after alleged hit and run that followed ‘neighbour dispute’

The alleged driver of an SUV that struck two people in Doonside in Sydney’s west is under police guard. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

A man and woman, both in their 40s, have been taken to hospital after an alleged hit-and-run incident in Sydney’s west that followed a dispute between neighbours, New South Wales police say.

The man, 42, was in a critical condition after suffering head, chest and leg injuries on Monday night while the woman, 41, was in a serious but stable condition after suffering head injuries.

Police said the pair was allegedly hit by an SUV in Doonside “following reports of a neighbour dispute”.

The man and woman were taken to Westmead hospital.

NSW police subsequently arrested a 27-year-old man nearby. He was taken to Blacktown hospital where he remained under police guard.

Monday night’s incident comes after 28-year-old lawyer Mitch East died in a suspected hit-and-run incident in the city’s east on the weekend.

Emergency services were called Tamarama shortly after 4am on Sunday where they found East.

Paramedics performed CPR but were unable to revive the Arnold Bloch Leibler lawyer who died at the scene.

Specialists from the NSW police crash investigation unit took over the case but are yet to make any arrests.

Investigators have appealed to the public for any relevant information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist police.