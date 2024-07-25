Manchester Airport police - latest: Family solicitor says man who was stamped on has cyst on his brain

A man who was stamped in the head by a police officer has a cyst in his brain, his family’s lawyer has said.

The officer been suspended from all duties after a video emerged appearing to show the man being kicked in the head while he lay on the floor at Manchester Airport.

On Thursday night around 100 people began chanting ‘No Justice, No Peace’ as they gathered for a mass protest outside Andy Burnham’s office.

One of the demonstrators told the crowd: “The fight for justice will be won and it will be won on the streets of Rochdale.”

It came as a lawyer representing 19 year-old Mohammed Fahir, who was kicked in the video captured at Manchester Airport, has asked people to “pray for his wellbeing”.

Police said three of their officers had been assaulted, including a female PC who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

Andy Burnham called for a “truly” independent investigation from the IOPC.

“I hope this provides further reassurance to people that all the right steps are being taken, that all relevant issues will be fully considered and gives people confidence in the process as it moves forward.”

Key Points

Andy Burnham releases new statement ahead of protest outside his office

Police officer suspended from all duties after footage of man kicked in face at Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport video men have made assault complaint to police, lawyer says

Rochdale MP describes footage as ‘shocking and disturbing’

‘It could be your mother’ Uncle of men injured in arrest speaks to activists

19:24 , Barney Davis

A man claiming to be the uncle of one of the victims thanked the crowds for turning up to the protest.

He said that what happened to his nephew was “absolutely shocking”.

Through a loudspeaker, he said: “It could be your mother, ladies and gentleman once again a massive thank you on behalf of the family from Rochdale”.

Protesters take over tram lines in Manchester city centre

19:20 , Barney Davis

Activists were spotted having a sit-in protest on the tram tracks in St Peter’s Square.

They chanted “No justice, no peace, No racist police” and banged drums bringing the tram network to a temporary halt during rush hour.

Commuters were eventually let out of the halted carriage to find an alternative way home.

‘The ball is now rolling’ Lawyer welcomes IOPC probe

19:14 , Barney Davis

Akhmed Yakoob, who has been representing the two injured men, has released a new video welcoming the IOPC investigation into the arrest.

He urged activists to have “a little bit of patience” as protests marched through Manchester city centre.

Pictures from Manchester city centre protest

18:47 , Barney Davis

Demonstrators could be heard chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!” and holding up Black Lives Matter signs as they began to march to St Peter’s Square.

Update on IOPC investigation into use of force arrest at Manchester Airport

18:22 , Barney Davis

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “We understand the widespread shock and concern that a video circulated on social media following the arrest of men by Greater Manchester Police at Manchester Airport has caused.

“We are grateful to those who have already been in touch with us and we have now set up a reporting line so that people who may have witnessed or filmed the incident can contact us. This will help as we build up a detailed picture of what happened on the day.”

“We have also received a further referral from Greater Manchester Police in relation to the incident which took place on Tuesday 23 July. The first, received earlier today concerned the use of force by an officer on a man who was detained on the ground. The second relates to the same officer’s use of PAVA spray on another man at the airport.

“We have met with members of the first man’s family today, some of whom were present during the incident, to explain our role and to listen to their concerns. We will keep them updated as our investigation continues.

“We will ensure a robust investigation, independent of police, is carried out to investigate the circumstances that led up to and during the incident at Terminal 2. We know many people have serious questions about what happened and we will work to provide those answers as quickly as we can.”

IOPC investigators have already secured a significant amount of body worn video and CCTV footage which will be subject to detailed analysis.

Andy Burnham’s office surrounded by activists after Manchester Airport video

18:16 , Barney Davis

Protesters have gathered outside mayor Andy Burnham’s office organised by Stand Up To Racism Manchester.

Around 100 people began chanting ‘No Justice, No Peace’ at the location close to Temple bar where speeches are expected to be held.

It came as a lawyer representing 19 year-old Mohammed Fahir, who was kicked in the video captured at Manchester Airport, has asked people to “pray for his wellbeing.”

Akhmed Yakoob said his client’s condition had worsened and doctors were dealing with a “cyst on the brain.”

Andy Burnham releases new statement ahead of protest outside his office

17:46 , Barney Davis

In a statement, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “The Deputy Mayor and I have now had the opportunity to meet with both the Home Secretary and the regional director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“It was agreed that the IOPC investigation now under way will be carried out as swiftly as possible, will involve community stakeholders and will be truly independent.“The precise arrangements will be set out by the IOPC.

“I hope this provides further reassurance to people that all the right steps are being taken, that all relevant issues will be fully considered and gives people confidence in the process as it moves forward.”

Following the release of footage which reportedly shows an officer kicking a man in the head, former chief crown prosecutor Nazir Afzal explains how we can hold law enforcement accountable when it goes too far

Alleged victim has a cyst on his brain, family’s solicitor says

16:09 , Joe Middleton

The condition of the man who was stamped on by a police officer has worsened overnight and he has a cyst on his brain the family’s solicitor said.

Giving up update outside Rochdale Police station, Akhmed Yakoob, a director at Maurice Andrews Solicitors in Birmingham said: “It was something that hasn’t been seen before, such police brutality. I can tell you guys now that the people who were assaulted by the police are members of a police officer’s family who is currently serving in the Greater Manchester Police force.

“This man is now afraid to go into work. He went in to speak with his supervisor and the only reason he is not going to work is because he is fearing for his own safety and he thinks that like his family members who were the victims, he could be a victim.

“In relation to the investigation the IOPC are involved and I’ve just finished with a meeting from them. The family are ok but they are traumatised.”

Mr Yakoob added that Fahir, who was kicked and stamped on by a police officer at Manchester Airport, has a cyst on his brain and his medical condition has worsened since last night.

He added: “Right now the main concern for us and me is that the family receive justice and this no longer happens again. Just imagine a first time visitor to the UK and they get to see the brutality from the UK police.

“They will not want to visit the UK again. I wouldn’t if I saw that sort of brutality by people who were meant to be the protectors of the public and not aggressors and oppressors.

Home secretary expresses ‘deep concern’ over incident and urges swift investigation

15:35 , Joe Middleton

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said it is “extremely important” that an investigation into footage of a police officer appearing to kick a man is able to happen “swiftly” and “thoroughly”, as she expressed “deep concern” over the incident.

She said: “I share the deep concern surrounding the video and understand the widespread distress it will have caused. I welcome the initiation of an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following a referral from Greater Manchester Police.

“It is extremely important that the IOPC are able to begin the investigation swiftly and conduct it thoroughly, examining all of the evidence, with clear and transparent ways for all those affected to be able to raise their concerns with the IOPC.

“I welcome the engagement by the Mayor of Greater Manchester with local communities. It is essential that the police have the trust of communities and the public rightly expect high standards from those in charge of keeping us safe.

“I am continuing to receive updates from Greater Manchester Police. It is vital that we now allow this investigation to proceed fairly and independently.”

Greater Manchester mayor Burnham watches full footage and says it's not a ‘clearcut situation’

14:46 , Joe Middleton

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said he has seen the full footage leading up to an incident where a police officer appears to kick a man as he lays on the floor and that it was “not a clearcut situation”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World at One: “It was, I think, an issue on a flight coming into Manchester Airport.

“When the flight landed, two individuals ... were waiting for their mum, who I think said that there’d been an issue on the flight and she pointed somebody out and then there was an altercation in the arrivals hall.

“And then that individual who was involved in that - or a couple - were followed by cameras through the airport, and then we get to the scene that people have seen, which is in the car park area of Manchester Airport.

“So there had been already a serious incident before that. What people don’t see in the clip is that there is a situation which escalates and escalates very quickly. “

He said there were issues “on both sides” but reiterated that the footage everyone has seen is “disturbing” and said it was right to refer the situation to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to investigate.

14:30 , Joe Middleton

Home secretary Cooper meeting with Manchester mayor Burnham

14:00 , Joe Middleton

Yvette Cooper is meeting with Andy Burnham “as we speak” over the footage appearing to show a police officer kicking a prone man in the head, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Asked about the video in Runcorn, Cheshire, the prime minister said: “I’ve seen it myself. I understand that concern.

“There has now been the suspension of one police officer this morning and the Home Secretary is meeting the Mayor of (Greater Manchester) to discuss this as we speak now.”

Greater Manchester mayor Burnham responds to Reform MPs comments

13:35 , Joe Middleton

Taking part in a phone-in on BBC Radio Manchester, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was asked about comments made about the footage by Reform MPs Lee Anderson and Richard Tice.

Mr Anderson posted on social media site X that the “vast majority of decent Brits would applaud this type of policing”, while Mr Tice told TalkTV the video was “reassuring” rather than “distressing”.

Mr Burnham said: “In the world that I described a moment ago, a social media world that rushes to judgment, if your elected representatives do that as well I think you’re heading in a very dangerous direction in society.”

He added: “Society is not helped by politicians rushing to join the clamour.”

MP is ‘deeply concerned’ with ‘abuse of power’

13:17 , Joe Middleton

Independent MP Adnan Hussain said reports of a police officer kicking a man at Manchester Airport showed a “complete abuse of power”.

The MP for Blackburn told the Commons: “I’ve been inundated with messages of concern and upset from my constituents following the horrific images that have come from Manchester Airport.

“I myself I’m deeply concerned with what can only be described as a complete abuse of power.

“Again, will the (Leader of the House Lucy Powell) join me in assuring the general public that we should never have to witness such scenes of violence in a country like ours, where no authority is above the law? And that all necessary measures must be taken to investigate how and why such an incident arose and for the general public to be reassured?”

Ms Powell replied: “As a Manchester MP, myself, I was absolutely disturbed by that footage as well.

“And understandably it’s caused a lot of public concern and it was truly shocking to see, other colleagues have raised that here on the floor of the House this morning.”

She added: “Let’s hope we don’t see scenes like that again.”

PM understands ‘level of concern’ over video

13:01 , Liam James

Downing Street said the public expects high standards of conduct from police officers.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Clearly we understand the level of concern members of the public rightly have from seeing this video clip.

“The public rightly expect a high standard of conduct from our police officers, who are there to protect our communities.”

Asked whether Sir Keir Starmer shared the Reform UK deputy leader’s view that the police action was “reassuring”, the spokesman said: “No, he wouldn’t characterise it like that.

“As I say, he understands the concern that members of the public rightly have in relation to that video, the public rightly expect a high standard of conduct from our police and it is right that the police have reported themselves to the IOPC.”

12:35 , Joe Middleton

A former Metropolitan Police chief has described the actions of an officer who kicked a man in the face at Manchester Airport as “totally disproportionate and unnecessary”.

Ex-Met Superintendent Leroy Logan reacted to the footage, which has been shared widely on social media, when he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (25 July).

Greater Manchester Police - which said it understood people’s “immense feeling of concern” - has since removed the officer from operational duties and has referred itself to the police watchdog for investigation.

Greater Manchester mayor Burnham appeals for calm over ‘very disturbing’ video

12:22 , Joe Middleton

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham appealed for “calm” after a protest following footage of a police officer appearing to kick a man, but said the incident is a “fast-moving and complicated situation”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Mr Burnham said the video he had seen online was “very disturbing”.

He said he has since been able to view full footage of the incident.

He said: “Firstly, I would say that it is a fast-moving and complicated situation in a challenging location, obviously at the airport. It is not clear-cut, I would say, and there are issues for both sides in the situation.

“That said, here’s where I want to be really clear: it is right that the officer has been suspended. That is the right action, it is abundantly clear to me that the right steps have been taken.”

He added: “I would ask for calm because what I can assure people is that the right and proper steps have been taken in the right way.”

Rochdale MP describes footage as ‘shocking and disturbing’

12:18 , Joe Middleton

Rochdale MP Paul Waugh has described a video which appeared to show a police officer kicking a man as he lay on the floor as “shocking and disturbing”.

The Labour MP told MPs: “The video footage of a Greater Manchester Police officer stamping on and kicking a man in Manchester Airport is truly shocking and disturbing. That man is one of my constituents in Rochdale and I’m meeting his family later today.

“Our police face a very difficult job every day in keeping us all safe, but they themselves know that they have to expect the highest standards of conduct in their duties.”

Mr Waugh asked whether the House could discuss “the important issue of police conduct”.

Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell, herself the Labour MP for Manchester Central, said she would pass his comments on to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and added: “As I said, clearly the footage is incredibly disturbing and there’s understandably a lot of concern, particularly in his constituency because it was his constituent affected.

“GMP has said that the officer involved has been immediately suspended from all duties and a referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).”

12:14 , Joe Middleton

A police officer has been suspended from all duties following a “thorough review of further information” after a video emerged showing a man being kicked at Manchester Airport, police said.

The footage sparked protests outside Rochdale Police station on Wednesday night as hundreds gathered chanting “shame on you” after a Greater Manchester Police officer was filmed making the chaotic arrests on Tuesday evening.

The shocking video, shared widely on social media, appeared to show a Taser-wielding officer kick a man in the face before stamping on his head as the suspect lay on the floor with his arms by his side.

Police officer suspended from all duties after Manchester Airport video