Manchester auctions off city lots to fund Affordable Housing Trust
Fifteen city-owned lots were put up for public auction.
Fifteen city-owned lots were put up for public auction.
The 4-acre Monte Arroyo Estate blends classic old-world details with modern sophistication.
Passive income -- making money without active involvement -- is a great way to generate steady income streams. Of course, these may require some initial investments of your time or money, but...
Some Ottawa homebuyers are getting sticker shock months after their purchase, as vacant unit tax (VUT) charges from the previous owner add thousands of dollars to their property tax bills.Nick Gagnon got a $4,800 surprise on his bill after buying a Nepean home in an estate sale. It closed in February, and now he's dealing with the fallout of the seller's mistake."We got a nasty shock of, hey, here's this vacant unit tax we weren't expecting to pay," Gagnon said.Rolando Pirker said he opened his
According to CEIC Data, real estate is a long-term investment that appreciates at an average annual rate of 5.5% per year. While stocks grow faster over the long term, real estate is less volatile, it...
It's hard to imagine that most people haven't, at one point or another, dreamed about the kind of sweet vacation pad they would buy if they had $1 million to spend on their home away from home. But...
Frequently visited by none other than Elvis Presley, the 1940s farmhouse-style residence in the Hollywood Hills was originally owned by film noir actress Lizabeth Scott.
WINNETKA, Ill. (AP) — The home of Kevin McCallister's hijinks is changing hands.
You may know friends or family who've moved to places like Mexico, Portugal or Costa Rica to live more frugally after they retire. Check Out: Retirement Planning: Here's How Much Money You Actually...
Like everything else, retirement has gotten expensive in the US. Check Out: 7 Places To Retire That Are Similar to Europe but Way Cheaper Read Next: 7 Common Debt Scenarios That Could Impact Your...
(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. put $50 million of fresh capital into one of its major property trusts and agreed to a plan to support its valuation as the money manager looks to weather the ongoing turmoil in commercial real estate. Most Read from BloombergPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineSingapore Retail Tycoon’s Son Seeks $62 Million Mansion SaleHere’s Everything Apple Plans to Show at Its AI-Focused WWDC EventThere’s Still a Way to Snag a 3% Mortgage RateReal Estate In
Longtime Vancouver Wreck Beach goers are upset that measures meant to improve safety and access at one of North America's largest clothing-optional beaches are contributing to a rise in voyeurism and ruining the place.One is the removal of large logs on the beach, which "provided essential barriers against wind, sun, and unwanted onlookers," according to an online petition calling for the regional government and Metro Vancouver to better manage the site.Longtime users like Mary Jean Dunson say M
While the former president agreed with Phil McGraw’s assessment, critics online certainly did not.
Elizabeth Hurley had heads turning on Saturday when the model posed up a storm in one of her most daring looks to date
The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported
Jennifer Neville-Lake, whose three children were killed by a drunk driver in 2015 and whose husband died by suicide two years ago, has had her eastern Ontario home burn down on Wednesday. Neville-Lake told Global News that the urns with her children’s ashes were lost in the blaze.
Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, is divorcing his wife, the Countess of Spencer, Karen Gordon, whom he wed in June 2011. Find out more details..
A new war video released by Ukraine appears to show a US-supplied M2 Bradley attacking a Russian personnel carrier at close range in Donetsk.
Sorry, Ronald. McDonald’s didn’t come out on top!
The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.
A dad in Kansas City said he and his wife gave their daughter $20,000 for her wedding, and that she ended up buying a home with it.