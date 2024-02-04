Manchester: Girl, 6, and man injured after two-vehicle crash

The collision occurred on the junction of Hyde Road and Mount Road

A six-year-old girl and a man have been seriously injured after a crash between two vehicles, police have said.

The victims were walking when the collision occurred in Hyde Road, Manchester at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.

They were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the drivers fled the scene while the other remained to help enquiries.

Police said no arrests had been made yet.

They appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

