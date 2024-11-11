Manchester holds Veterans Day parade to honor servicemembers
The parade moved down to Elm Street to Veterans Park, with representatives from every military branch and generation showing their gratitude for the sacrifice made by service members.
After all that election night excitement, it seems Elon Musk just doesn't want to go home. Multiple sources have told CNN that amid the post-victory buzz around Mar-a-Lago, the Tesla CEO has been at Donald Trump's Florida resort almost every single day over the past week, with Instagram posts under the location tag showing him dining with the president-elect and his wife on Sunday, as well as spending time on the grounds with his son over the weekend.
President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."
Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.
A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur
Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet
What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the
Republican Senator John Barrasso on Sunday struggled to hold firm on his commitment to fund Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan when confronted with the eye-popping price tag. Trump has repeatedly spoken about his vision to remove every illegal immigrant from the United States, with estimations suggesting 10-12 million people would fall under the deportation scheme. On Thursday, Trump told Kristen Welker that there “is no price tag” to stop him from undertaking the plan.
The first “Saturday Night Live" since Donald Trump's election victory began with the most somber of tones as a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.
Talk of who will fill President-elect Donald J. Trump’s new Cabinet has already inspired rampant speculation, and a chart of potential picks from CNN revealed “a deep bench of idiots, freaks and wannabe tough guys,” according to John Oliver. “That chart f---ing sucks,” The Last Week Tonight host said Sunday. “It looks like a ‘choose your fighter’ screen where the only thing they’re fighting is the arc of the moral universe. It looks like an advent calendar where every circle opens up to a tiny p
Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments
Following Donald Trump’s re-election victory, a wave of Americans has turned to the internet for information on relocating abroad. Google searches related to emigration reached unprecedented levels, as many grapple with the prospect of another four years under the Republican former president. Interest in relocating to New Zealand and Australia also hit new highs, with searches climbing nearly 2,000% and 820%, respectively.
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just
For 40 years, Republicans have mixed populist rhetoric with plutocratic policies. Maybe this time, Americans will finally get wise to the con
Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes could fuel a new era of inflation in the US.
President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is projected to beat Republican Kari Lake in a consequential race for a seat in the Senate, dealing the former local news anchor her second straight electoral loss, according to Decision Desk HQ. Gallego, who has served in the House for nearly a decade representing a Phoenix-based seat, will succeed outgoing…
Some people noticed the immigration hardliner's quotes echo comments made by Nazi leaders in the 1930s.
This largely unknown WWII weather station in Newfoundland was one of the only known Nazi operations that took place on North American soil. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.
Marco Rubio and other Republican leaders have angrily accused the embattled Democratic Party in the U.S. Senate of failing to honor election results. They say GOP Sen.-elect Dave McCormick (R-PA) is being snubbed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has refused to invite McCormick to an orientation at the upper chamber of Congress this week because he doesn’t accept the race is over. McCormick was ahead of Democratic incumbent Bob Casey by 39,000 votes on Sunday and the Associated Press