Manchester murder suspect allegedly shot her boyfriend in the head, sources tell News 9 Investigates
Alicia Castagnino, 24, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.
Alicia Castagnino, 24, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.
One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers has given an anonymous on-camera interview about his sexual assault allegations against the music mogul, marking the first time an alleged victim of Combs has done so. In an interview with CNN, a John Doe — whose face was concealed and voice altered to maintain his anonymity — detailed …
Mangione was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, and accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
A man who was captured on video attacking a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom after vaulting over her bench and desk has been sentenced to decades in prison. Deobra Redden was ordered on Tuesday to serve between 26 and 65 years in a Nevada prison for the attack on Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported. Redden, 31, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in September to attempted murder and other charges, ending his trial shortly after Holthus had testified that she feared for her life when Redden vaulted over her 4-foot-high (1.2-meter-high) bench and landed on her.
The person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing has been identified as a 26-year-old computer whiz who graduated as valedictorian from his Maryland prep school. Luigi Mangione, of Towson, Md., was carrying a weapon similar to the one used in the fatal shooting of Thompson when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. “At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted
The regulars began assembling in the predawn at the McDonald’s on East Plank Road in Altoona, a Pennsylvania city of about 42,000 just off I-95 in Blair County.
Police say they have arrested 17 people, including an Ontario government employee, connected with an alleged criminal network that's been planning and perpetrating home invasions, armed robberies and drug trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area.Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida announced the results of the year-long investigation Monday at a news conference at police headquarters in Aurora, which included a combined 83 charges laid."We have shown once again our commitment to our community, that when c
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A man suspected in the brazen Manhattan killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was arrested and charged with murder Monday after a quick-thinking McDonald’s customer in Pennsylvania recognized him from a surveillance photo and police officers found a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush.
See the list of celebrities — including Jay-Z and Cuba Gooding Jr. — with alleged ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing.
A firefighter and two police officers were transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Friday, Dec. 6.
Mariah Thomas received an upgraded charge for the February death of her 1-month-old
Sara Sharif, 10, died after suffering more than 25 broken bones and being bitten, burned and restrained, the Old Bailey heard.
After he failed to steal a car, four men beat and held down serial killer Richard Ramirez until police arrived
The 61-year-old mother called police after surviving multiple gunshots, according to reports
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a woman of crimes against humanity for keeping a Yazidi woman as a slave in Syria and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.
Roger Schweda was arraigned on Monday in connection with the deaths of his mother, Shari Schweda, and their neighbor, Thomas Farnsworth
A five-day manhunt for the shooter who killed the top executive at the largest health-care insurance company in the United States came to an end Monday, after the suspect was spotted at a McDonald's, hundreds of kilometres from the crime scene, police said.Local authorities arrested Luigi Mangione, 26, after a customer recognized him eating at the restaurant in Altoona, Pa., investigators announced Monday. Police said he was found carrying a gun matching the one used by the shooter who ambushed
On Monday night’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News host Laura Ingraham took less than 30 seconds to condemn support for one alleged vigilante killer and offer up that another is being called a “hero.” “The Instagram posts from nutbag people, which I was sent in the commercial break earlier: crazy,” she said, of online support for Luigi Mangione, who was charged with murder in connection with the killing of UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson on Monday. “Like he’s cute and this and peop
Brian Thompson was fatally shot on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in New York City
The police department in Worcester, Massachusetts allowed officers to engage in sexual contact with women suspected of being involved in the commercial sex trade, according to a report the U.S. Justice Department released Monday following a two year investigation.
A 29-year-old Canadian woman is facing charges in New Zealand after customs authorities say she was caught with 10.2 kilograms of methamphetamine inside her carry-on baggage at an Auckland airport, with the contraband wrapped as if it belonged under a Christmas tree.The New Zealand Customs Service issued a news release Tuesday saying the woman took a flight from Vancouver to Auckland, arriving in the North Island city on Dec. 8. The individual was questioned after landing in Auckland, the custom