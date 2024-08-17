Manchester officials investigating fire on Edmond Street; no injuries
Manchester fire said they responded to 48 Edmond Street around 4 p.m. for multiple reports of black smoke coming from the second floor of an Edmond Terrace apartment.
Manchester fire said they responded to 48 Edmond Street around 4 p.m. for multiple reports of black smoke coming from the second floor of an Edmond Terrace apartment.
The Echo Park residence spans three levels with panoramic canyon views, a sports court, and numerous fruit trees.
The Lower Pacific Heights property comes complete with a kitchen designed for testing recipes, a roof deck, and a popular restaurant and cafe down below.
Heather O’Rourke’s residence in the 1980s supernatural horror film is now on the market in the Simi Valley suburb of Los Angeles for the first time in 45 years.
Amp up the aesthetics with a gold squeegee, a sleek handvac, an attractive toilet plunger (yes, really!) and more little luxuries you didn't know you needed.
An interior designer reveals designs that look bad in real life because they age poorly or are hard maintain, from dark wood floors to white kitchens.
That feeling of walking into a house for the first time and imagining your life within its walls can be exciting. The kitchen with the marble countertops will be the site of many culinary...
The bottom pull-out tray means you'll be able to grab whatever you need, wherever it is.
A photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and son resurfaced online in August.
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
The retired Canadian TV host explained she needed to grieve in private, "away from the outside noise."
Joe Biden’s age isn’t the determining factor in the presidential race anymore. Here’s what replaced it and why Trump is struggling. | Opinion
On the day Matthew Perry died, his live-in personal assistant gave him his first ketamine shot of the morning at around 8:30 a.m. About four hours later, while Perry watched a movie at his home in Los Angeles, the assistant gave him another injection. It was only about 40 minutes later that Perry wanted another shot, the assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, recalled in a plea agreement that he signed. “Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry told Iwamasa, according to the agreement, and asked him to prepare h
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), one of the nation’s largest and oldest veteran advocacy organizations, on Friday condemned former President Trump’s recent statement comparing the Medal of Honor to a presidential award for civilians, calling his remarks “asinine.” “These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also…
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
"My favorite is when he takes out the coconut oil and gives me a massage. It's like after that, I NEED him, you know?"
Trump Media & Technology Group's stock dropped more than 11% this week, suffering from sour sentiment after a weak earnings report and the return of former President Donald Trump to rival social media platform X. Since then, the stock for the Truth Social parent company has plummeted by about 43%. Todd Schlanger, an interior designer from West Palm Beach, told ABC News that he purchased shares in Trump Media because he supports Trump's politics and believes in his businesses.
Those close to the former president privately told reporters he has acted out of anger recently
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly are parents!
"I owe Trump an apology," the "Late Night" host said.
A viral list called “Things I Trust More Than Trump” is taking on a life of its own online after The View co-host Anna Navarro posted it to her Instagram account on Saturday.Navarro, an outspoken Donald Trump critic, posted a photo of what appears to be a banner with an itemized list counting up to 10 suggested “things” they trust more than the former president. Navarro encouraged her followers to add on to the list in her comments, and the photo racked up more than 50K likes.Read more at The Da