Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg accepts leadership role with Easterseals
He will become the new chief military and veterans service officer at Easterseals' Military and Veterans Campus.
Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The thousands of young soldiers North Korea has sent to Russia, reportedly to help fight against Ukraine, include many elite special forces, but that hasn't stopped speculation they'll be slaughtered because they have no combat experience, no familiarity with the terrain and will likely be dropped onto the most ferocious battlefields.
In the calls, which Ukrainian spies said they intercepted, Russian soldiers complain that "we all work like translators now."
Scott Jennings weighed in on vile remarks comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and other speakers made at Madison Square Garden last week.
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
"But it doesn't work if you know it's coming," explained the Bill Clinton-era labor secretary.
Thomas Miller, a data scientist at Northwestern University, bases his predictions not on the polls, but on where people are placing political bets.
Loomer called out Greene after defending pro-Trump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s comments calling Puerto Rico an ‘island of garbage’
"Right now, you think you're safe," the host of "The Daily Show" warns, breaking down the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 The post Jon Stewart Decimates Trump Mass-Deportation Plan, Notes Irish and Italians Were Once Not ‘American Enough’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Newly leaked video shows one of Donald Trump’s former top administration officials detailing his plans to give the Republican presidential candidate unchecked power to unleash the military on Americans if he wins re-election. The plan involves creating “shadow” government offices that would create flimsy legal justifications to override objections from military leaders and carry out executive orders, including sending in soldiers against protesters and other perceived enemies, according to a stu
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said it has tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
This comes as Musk, a billionaire backer of Trump's presidential bid, says that giant budget cuts would create “temporary hardship” for the country.
People on social media noted that Haley's surrogacy for the Trump campaign seems to be inadvertently making the case for Harris instead.
The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocked Donald Trump on Tuesday after he told a rally that the U.S. is now perilously “close to World War II.” Speaking at an event in Atlanta on Monday night, the former president careened from topic to topic, at one point addressing his handling of the pandemic. “Nobody knew what the hell it was either,” he said. “COVID. They call it COVID. I call it the China virus. But we’re close to World War II because we have people in the White House…” Trump then paused as
Triumph taunted supporters of the former president right to their faces for the "Daily Show" bit.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that North Korean troops wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian equipment are moving toward Ukraine, in what he called a dangerous and destabilizing development.
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar is trading against the U.S. dollar at levels not seen since 2020 as the combined pressures of economic outlooks, elections, and energy prices weigh. Here's what you need to know.
Democratic strategist and cable news pundit James Carville suggested the recent flood of cancellations by subscribers to The Washington Post over its owner’s decision not to endorse a presidential candidate this year is a good sign for Vice President Harris. “I’m not a predictor on turnout, but it seem to me there’s increasing Democratic enthusiasm,” Carville said Monday…
The price fluctuations have little to do with the company’s fundamentals–its sales are miniscule for a company of its market value.
Half of Generation Z’s voters said they have lied about their votes, according to a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll. Among the Gen Z voters in the survey, 48 percent said they had previously “lied to” those with whom they are close about which candidates received their votes, more than double the…