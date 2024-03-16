Manchester police searching for driver who allegedly showed gun in road rage incident
Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck flashed their high beams and approached the vehicle. The passenger then showed a gun.
They punched him until he fell and was knocked unconscious, Tennessee authorities said.
A New Mexico State Police officer was fatally shot “in cold blood” early Friday when he offered to help the driver of a disabled vehicle, who responded by shooting the officer twice and driving off with his patrol car, authorities said.
Toronto police say they have charged an international student after they received reports of voyeurism involving female students being filmed while they were in the shower at a University of Toronto residence.In a news release on Saturday, police said the latest incident happened at the Wilson Hall Residence at New College on Willcocks Street near Spadina Avenue on Tuesday. Students alleged a cellphone was held over a shower curtain.Police said while a female student was showering in an all-fema
Kevin Dietsch/GettyAn apoplectic Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) complained on Friday that Judge Scott McAfee should have recused himself in the Fani Willis case because he once “worked for” the Fulton County district attorney and donated to her campaign.The MAGA congresswoman’s arguments were summarily dismissed by legal experts, however, who noted that Greene did not cite a “sufficient basis for judicial recusal” and that McAfee’s ruling was highly critical of Willis’ “unprofessional” behav
Toronto police have identified a woman killed early Thursday in a Scarborough townhouse.Julia MacIsaac, 42, of Toronto, was found with "obvious signs of trauma" in the home in the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road, police said in a news release on Friday.Officers went to the townhouse complex after a man called 911 to report he had hurt someone inside the residence. When they arrived, the man was outside waiting for them, police have said.MacIsaac was pronounced dead at the sc
After hitting the man, the driver was “seen drinking alcohol and flipping officers off,” prosecutors said.
Sam Haskell, whose father worked for the William Morris Agency, recently pleaded not guilty in the case in Los Angeles.
The armed standoff in southeast Calgary that started Thursday afternoon, when shots were fired at officers trying to execute a search warrant, ended in gunfire Friday evening.The situation "escalated" around 8:30 p.m. local time Friday, according to police, forcing members of the Calgary tactical unit and RCMP emergency response team to fire their weapons.One man was killed, police say. That man has been identified as Patrick Kimmel, according to police sources.The man shot by police after a 30-
“There’s a man behind my house hiding.”
“Mrs. Fore was one of us, a fellow first responder. Her death is senseless,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said in a statement.
While Harmony’s remains have never been found, Adam Montgomery was found guilty of beating his 5-year-old daughter to death in December 2019
The sheriff’s office says the teen was found during an undercover investigation into prostitution.
ATLANTA (AP) — A special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally withdrew Friday from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump after a judge ruled he had to leave or Willis couldn't continue to pursue the charges. Attorney Nathan Wade's resignation allows Willis to remain on the most sprawling of four criminal cases against the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election. But the long-term damage
The father of a Michigan school shooter has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. It’s the second jury conviction against Ethan Crumbley’s parents.
Police are warning of a string of voyeurism acts at a University of Toronto residence in which someone appeared to film or photograph female students in the shower.In a news release on Friday, Toronto police said the incidents happened between January and March of this year inside an all-female washroom at the Wilson Hall Residence at New College on Willcocks Street near Spadina Avenue.In each case, police said female students were changing and using the shower, when they noticed a cell phone be
OTTAWA — A British Columbia judge is warning that what he calls a "tsunami" of Indigenous identity fraud cases is coming to Canadian courts. Provincial Court Judge David Patterson says it's driven by the "desire" of non-Indigenous people to access what they deem to be benefits of identifying as Indigenous. He said in a recent ruling that judges must be "alive to the issue" and require proof that ensures an offender is entitled to be sentenced as an Indigenous person. A set of guidelines known as
Crews of thieves who travel from Chile and other South American nations for the purpose of stealing jewels and luxury goods are not new in Los Angeles, authorities say, but such heists "are way, way up."
A tip has led to the arrest in California of the mother of a boy whose body was found in a suitcase in an Indiana field two years ago, according to Indiana State Police.
Nearly 50 years after the skeletal remains of two homicide victims were found in a shallow grave, Linda Sue Childers was finally identified, Connecticut State Police said.
Closing arguments are expected to be heard in August in the trial of two leaders of what became known as the Freedom Convoy.Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are charged with mischief, intimidation and offences related to counselling others to break the law during the protest that took over downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in early 2022.The trial began in September but has been slowed by delays. This week, lawyers for Lich and Barber announced they would not be calling any of their own evide