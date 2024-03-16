Manchester police searching for driver who allegedly showed gun in road rage incident

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A British Columbia judge is warning that what he calls a "tsunami" of Indigenous identity fraud cases is coming to Canadian courts. Provincial Court Judge David Patterson says it's driven by the "desire" of non-Indigenous people to access what they deem to be benefits of identifying as Indigenous. He said in a recent ruling that judges must be "alive to the issue" and require proof that ensures an offender is entitled to be sentenced as an Indigenous person. A set of guidelines known as