Manchester school closed after classroom damaged by fire

Parents have been told not to send their children to a school where a classroom caught fire on Thursday.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze at Dean Trust School, Ardwick, Manchester.

A statement from the school said the fire was contained to one classroom but firefighters were on-site to deal with "smoke ventilation".

The school has been closed to all year groups and parents were told they would be updated later and over the weekend.

