Manchester School District says it needs more buses for after school programs, sports
While day-to-day pick-up and drop-off will not be affected, committee members believe the shortage should have been addressed earlier.
While day-to-day pick-up and drop-off will not be affected, committee members believe the shortage should have been addressed earlier.
Donald Trump's speech in North Carolina on the economy became, predictably, a dumb speech on a bunch of stuff that had nothing to do with the economy.
Social media users were delighted by the former Donald Trump adviser's ineffectual line of attack.
The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.
Republicans have reportedly been pleading with Trump to stay on message — but his campaign just can't seem to help itself.
The 27-year-old hockey star and 28-year-old interior designer hosted friends and family for a lavish, multi-day celebration.
It was not supposed to be a laugh line The post Kaitlan Collins Stunned by ‘Late Show’ Audience Laughter When Colbert Calls CNN ‘Objective’: ‘Is That Supposed to Be a Laugh Line?’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The actor is a grandfather to kids India, Ace, Lulu, Jules, Gus, Francis Joan, and one on the way
George Conway’s PAC has “strategically placed” more than a dozen billboards to ensure the former president sees them.
The Dutch volleyball player, 30, has spoken publicly for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election. “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview. Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
The ex-PM could not leaf fast enough.
The couple, who married in 1997, wear revealing black swimwear in the pic
The “Late Show” host gives the former president a blunt reminder about karma.
Simone Reiländer and Richard Lugner tied the knot in Austria on June 1
An eastern Newfoundland couple who were charged nearly $1,700 for one night in a Laval, Que. motel say Air Canada refused to give them hotel vouchers after their flight was delayed — leaving the pair to pay the hefty bill out of their own pocket.Craig Sharpe of Bay Roberts told CBC News he and his husband were travelling back from Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday when their flight to Montreal was delayed due to the aircraft experiencing an earlier delay.Sharpe says an Air Canada
“What they like about Kamala is that she’s being hopeful,” Haley said of undecided voters. “They don’t want a former president talking about the past.”
Patrick Mahomes joked that he’d been hoping to see his teammate make the change for quite a while.
The Philadelphia Flyers should have this Toronto Maple Leafs forward on their radar.
"That's what happens when he gets desperate," Sarah Matthews told MSNBC.
Collin was institutionalized by his mother Kate Gosselin when he was 12 years old for his alleged "unpredictable and violent behavior"