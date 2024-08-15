Manchester shooting suspect turns himself into police

CBC

One of the men accused of murdering Rocky View County worker Colin Hough last week was on bail while the other had just finished a prison sentence for crimes that closely align with the allegations faced in the fatal carjacking, CBC News has learned.Court records reveal new details about the two suspects' involvement with police, the courts and prison.Arthur Wayne Penner, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with last Tuesday's fatal carjacking, while Elija