Manchester United in 2024

Hundreds of Detroit Lions fans crowded into London's Canada Life Place on Sunday as part of a watch party event organized by the team.The amassed crowd, decked out in their best Lions garb, watched on as Detroit established a franchise record for wins, beating the Chicago Bears 34-17.The team was playing hundreds of kilometres away at Chicago's Soldier Field, but they may as well have been playing in downtown London, judging by the level of enthusiasm on display.Detroit Lions fans pose with a "O