'Nonsense': Manchester United insist they won't sack Mourinho

Manchester United have insisted they will remain patient with Jose Mourinho and dismissed reports the Portuguese would be sacked after Saturday's game with Newcastle.

Stories emerged on Friday night that a decision had already been taken to remove Mourinho, but Sky Sports News has been told this is "nonsense".

Sky has also learned that Mourinho's agent, Jorge Mendes, met with United officials in London on Friday.

However, it is understood United's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, was not at the meeting and the discussions centred around David de Gea's contract, with the manager's future not on the agenda.

Even so, most bookmakers have suspended betting on Mourinho being the next Premier League manager to be axed.

Last weekend's 3-1 loss at West Ham was United's third league defeat of the season. They sit 10th in the table having made their worst start to a league campaign in 29 years and were booed off the pitch after the goalless draw with Valencia in midweek.

On Saturday, they came from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle United 3-2.

Mourinho looked particularly unhappy during his pre-match news conference on Friday morning where he conceded there are "many different reasons" why United are struggling this season.

A number of United players have been publicly criticised by the manager in recent months, including club captain Antonio Valencia, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly.

Mourinho was also involved in a very frosty exchange with club record signing Paul Pogba in front of the Sky Sports News cameras last week.

The Portuguese replaced Louis van Gaal as Manchester United manager in 2016 and has won the League Cup and Europa League.

Following Saturday's Old Trafford match with Newcastle, United face a challenging fixture schedule.

They travel to Chelsea in the Premier League on October 20 before playing Juventus in the Champions League twice and the derby against Manchester City.