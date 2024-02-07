Manchester West boys basketball beats Kingswood
Manchester West won, 66-61.
Red Bull has launched an independent investigation into its Formula One team principal Christian Horner, with multiple media outlets reporting that Horner allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with an unidentified member of Red Bull Racing.
CALGARY — Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald suffered a cardiac event Sunday after returning from the NHL's all-star game in Toronto. The 70-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Monday on the Calgary Flames alumni account that two nurses heading to their own flights at Calgary International Airport helped him when he was in distress. McDonald said he is grateful to the nurses and, quote, "I owe them my life." He said he was in hospital Monday receiving care from doctors and nurses and looking fo
A young cross country skier from Whitehorse has been proclaimed a "star in the making" after she unexpectedly made history by winning gold at a world championship meet this week.Sonjaa Schmidt, 21, was not favoured to win the women's sprint at the U23 championship — in fact, she barely qualified for the quarterfinal heats at the event in Planica, Slovenia.Once in the quarterfinal, though, Schmidt was unstoppable — cruising to the semifinal, and then the final where she turned heads by powering h
The man took at least six photos of himself and the stadium during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, prosecutors said.
TOLUCA, Mexico — Canada coach Emma Humphries says her Panama counterpart verbally abused her, the Canadian bench and his own players during his team's 5-1 loss Sunday at the CONCACAF Under-17 Women's Championship. "Throughout the game their coach (Victor Suarez) was making degrading comments towards women, towards myself, towards his own team … the whole stadium could hear it and the referees heard it too," said Humphries. "He also swore, he used the F-word at my assistant." "There's just no pla
Alix Popham and Lenny Woodard realized something was very wrong after they retired. Now, these ex-rugby stars are trying to warn others about a danger in the sport.
LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of London, Ontario, issued a public apology on Monday to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by five hockey players on Canada's 2018 world junior team — including four now currently in the NHL — for the length of time it took to complete an investigation of a case that has rocked the sport for years. It will, however, take much longer for Chief Thai Truong to provide any specifics as to why it took nearly six years for charges to be filed, and what
David Beckham, Ice Spice, Chris Pratt, and a talking cat round out this year's best ads.
TORONTO — A look at the five players charged by police in connection to an alleged sexual assault in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., in June 2018: DILLON DUBE Age: 25 Hometown: Golden, B.C. Current team: Calgary Flames (NHL) Highlights: Selected 56th overall by Calgary at the 2016 draft. Captain of Canada's 2018 world junior team. Also represented Canada at the world junior championship in 2017. Announced Jan. 21 that he is taking an indefinitely leave of absence fro
TORONTO — Lirim Hajrullahu is back in the CFL. The veteran Canadian kicker signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Monday. Hajrullahu, 33, had spent 2020-2022 in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, making four of the five field goals he tried as well as all eight converts in four regular-season NFL appearances. This will mark Hajrullahu's second stint with Toronto, last playing with the Argos in 2016-17. The five-foot-11, 215-pound kicker
Chiefs players fielded questions from reporters from all over the world, including an 11-year-old reporter for the NFL Network.
The 38-year-old won his first televised PDC major title on Sunday.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Quinn landed in the Washington area on Sunday night with wife Stacey and was greeted on the tarmac by general manager Adam Peters and wife Jennifer. Peters greeted his new coach with a hug and congratulated him. “I'm so pumped,” Quinn replied. Before even getting on the ground, the Commanders' new football decision makers were already well underway with the start of a lot of work to do. They hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive coo
The $4,600 coat hails from the Italian label’s Fall/Winter 2023 Vol. 2 collection.
For the first time, the NBA will play on glass. The actual All-Star Game itself on Feb. 18 will remain on a wooden court. “It gives us a little bit more range in what we can do as far as interactive graphics, reactionary graphics that happen on the floor, changing the floor design, changing the colors, really reacting to the play that happens on the court,” said Carlton Myers, an NBA senior vice president overseeing live production and entertainment.
It took years for Canadian police to lay charges against five current or ex-NHL players accused of sexual assault.
TORONTO (AP) — Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall and 24-year-old New York Islanders rookie Kyle MacLean enjoyed fulfilling homecomings on Monday night. Engvall scored the winner on a rebound with 2:02 remaining in the third period of a 3-2 New York Islanders victory in his first game at Scotiabank Arena since being traded by the Maple Leafs a year ago. MacLean, a former junior standout with the nearby Oshawa Generals, scored his first goal in his sixth NHL game, putting the Islan
On the first Saturday in May, spectators will flock to the see an elite group of jockeys and horses in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Decked out in their most Derby-appropriate attire and sipping on cocktails in the grandstand of Churchill Downs, the some 150,000 people that will attend have no idea of the history that lies beneath the jovial event.
"He was on a mission... a mission to make sure that they won this game," Donna Kelce tells PEOPLE of her son Travis' mindset to get the Chiefs to the Super Bowl
Lewis Hamilton’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari next year has set the F1 merry-go-round in motion.