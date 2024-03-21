Manchester's mayor: Who is standing in 2024?

Voters across Greater Manchester will head to the ballot box in May

The next mayor of Greater Manchester will be elected in spring 2024.

Residents of 10 council areas represented by the mayor will head to the polls on 2 May.

The post was created in 2017 as a condition of the government giving additional powers and funding to the region's local authorities.

The role involves acting as a figurehead and champion for the area, as well as lobbying the government for support.

The mayor has control of some public transport across the region

Who can vote in the election?

The mayor represents about 2.8m people in Manchester, Salford, Wigan, Bolton, Bury, Rochdale, Oldham, Tameside, Stockport and Trafford.

If you are registered to vote, and live in one of these council areas, you will be able to participate in the election.

These council areas form a wider body called the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), the organisation created to take on extra funding and powers from central government. The mayor is effectively the publicly-elected chairman of this grouping.

What powers does the mayor have?

The mayor of Greater Manchester has the most powers of any elected mayor outside London and oversees decisions in relation to areas including:

Public transport

Strategic planning and housing

Productivity and skills

Economy and innovation

Environment

They also fulfil the role of police and crime commissioner, which means they must hold the chief constable of Greater Manchester Police to account on behalf of the public.

Responsibility for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service also falls with the mayor.

People across the 10 boroughs of Greater Manchester can vote in the contest

Who is standing to become mayor?

Current incumbent Andy Burnham, who has been in post since 2017, will seek a third term as mayor for the Labour Party.

Dan Barker, from Sale, was previously a Conservative party activist and worked in the nuclear energy industry. On 21 March it was announced he had defected to Reform UK.

Stockport councillor Jake Austin is standing for the Liberal Democrats.

Charity worker Nick Buckley has also declared his intention to stand as an independent candidate

The deadline for nominations is 16:00 BST on 5 April.

When will we find out who has won?

The election will take place on 2 May, but the count will not start until a couple of days later, meaning we will not find out who has won until about 16:00 BST on Saturday 4 May.

However, that timing could slip if a General Election is also called for 2 May.

In addition, the mayoral election will be a little different this time.

Previous ones used the supplementary vote system. In 2024, the election will use the “first past the post” system people are used to seeing in council and General Elections.

It simply means the person with the most votes at the end of the count wins.

