‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’: Jon Favreau Teases First ‘Star Wars’ Movie in More Than 5 Years

Din Djarin and Baby Yoda are returning to a galaxy far, far away.

At D23 in Anaheim on Friday, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni unveiled a first look at the upcoming “Star Wars” feature, “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” starring Pedro Pascal as the titular masked bounty hunter from the Disney+ series and his adorable sidekick Grogu.

Favreau promised an “all-new adventure following these two characters.”

The D23 crowd cheered as Babu Frick popped up flying a small ship with Grogu.

The film is the first big screen spinoff from Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” with Favreau, who created the show, set to direct the feature. The series takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” where a lone mercenary (a Mandalorian from the planet Mandalore) makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy. Along the way, he meets Grogu (a force-sensitive creature from the same species as Jedi Master Yoda), and the two form an unlikely bond as they trek across the galaxy far, far away, avoiding the vestiges of the Empire and meeting characters from across the Star Wars canon.

Favreau is producing the film alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Filoni, Lucasfilm CCO and former supervising director of the beloved animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau previously said. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

The three-season “Mandalorian” series has been generally well-received by fans and critics. A fourth season is already in development at Lucasfilm, aiming to tie into events from “Ahsoka” and other Disney+ Star Wars shows.

Very little is known about the film, including its placement in “The Mandalorian” timeline and who else is set to star besides Pascal. However, “Alien” star Sigourney Weaver is in talks to star in the film, though details about her character are still under wraps.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” will release in theaters on May 22, 2026.

