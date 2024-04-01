How to get The Mandalorian's Moff Gideon electronic helmet

Star Wars fans can become Moff Gideon as the character’s signature helmet is ready for purchase.

The Mandalorian villain terrorised Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and co in the first three seasons of the Disney+ show, with the most recent episode seeing the antagonist apparently killed as he was engulfed in fire.

Despite the character seemingly meeting his demise, the legacy of Giancarlo Esposito’s character endures as Hasbro have recreated the villain’s stylish helmet, with the product available to pre-order on Zavvi ahead of its release on December 1.

Priced at £104.99, the set includes a light-up visor, a padded interior to create a comfortable and adjustable fit, with the design paying tribute to Darth Maul’s “sinister horn-like spikes.”

“Reimagine iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga,” reads the product description. “This helmet is detailed to look like a piece of Moff Gideon’s Beskar armour from The Mandalorian, and is an impressive addition to any Star Wars fan’s adult costume collection.”

Whilst The Mandalorian may be done on the small screen, the character will return for a big-screen adventure, with The Mandalorian & Grogu being announced earlier this year.

The project sees series creator Jon Favreau return as director, with the filmmaker saying: “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," he said. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” added Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who will produce the film.

