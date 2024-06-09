Mandatory conscription and subway stations as bunkers: Germany outlines wartime plans

Sophie Tanno and Nadine Schmidt, CNN
·4 min read

Conscription, rationing, and subway stations turned into bunkers. For the first time since the Cold War, Germany has updated its plans should conflict erupt in Europe, with ministers citing the threat posed by Russia.

The 67-page document, known as the Framework Directive for Overall Defense and released this week, envisions the complete transformation of daily life for German citizens in the event of war.

It is a further sign of how Germany, which has had a staunchly anti-militaristic stance since World War II, has been forced to adapt its security and military policy in the wake of Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Under wartime conditions, mandatory conscription into the army would be reinstated and skilled laborers aged over 18 could be made to work certain jobs including in bakeries and post offices – as well as being prevented from quitting their jobs. Doctors, psychologists, nurses and vets may also be repurposed in military and civil service roles.

Rationing would also be brought in. In the event of dwindling food supplies, the government would stockpile food to provide citizens with “one hot meal a day” for an undisclosed period of time, according to the document. Federal reserves would include foods like rice, pulses and condensed milk.

Other key resources such as petrol and oil could also be rationed with coupons if they become scarce.

It also outlines civil protection measures including transforming underground stations into makeshift bunkers and preparing hospitals for an influx of patients.

Unveiling the plans, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said it was necessary for her country to arm itself better in the face of Russian aggression.

“The Russian aggression has completely changed the security situation in Europe – first and foremost among our eastern EU and NATO partners such as in the Baltic States, but also due to hybrid threats such as cyber attacks, espionage and disinformation here,” she said.

“In addition to all the protective measures of our security authorities and military deterrence and defense, we must therefore also further strengthen civil protection.”

The document warns that Germany’s hospitals would have to prepare to treat large numbers of patients over a long period of time.

It adds that, if war breaks out, the German population cannot count on “government-organized help” to be provided immediately, due to the possibility “of damage occurring simultaneously at a large number of locations.”

Therefore, it says, civilians must be ready to help themselves first, as well as provide help to neighbors where possible.

Basements, underground car parks and subway stations should be used as temporary bunkers, the document states, adding that attacks could occur with “extremely short warning times.”

Germany’s broadcast and digital media will be required by law to share important government information immediately. As Germany’s state broadcaster, Deutsche Welle would be legally obliged to provide the government with information regarding broadcasting times for the announcement of new laws, regulations and updates.

Authorities will have the power to evacuate civilians to certain areas – although families should not be separated, the document states.

While German weather services are expected to continue even in the event of an emergency, authorities could ban or restrict the publication of forecasts.

‘Ready for war by 2029’

Germany’s updated wartime plans come as Russian President Vladimir Putin presents an ongoing security threat to Europe. His war in Ukraine is well into its second year, with no conclusive end in sight and fears that the conflict could spill over into a wider war involving NATO.

On Wednesday, German Defensive Minister Pistorius was quoted by newspaper Der Spiegel as saying: “We must be ready for war by 2029.”

Pistorius added, “We must not believe that Putin will stop at Ukraine’s borders when he gets that far.”

Similarly, voices from within the British government have expressed the need to be war-ready. Former UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in February stated that “war is coming” to Britain by the end of the decade, as he called for greater investment in defense.

In recent weeks Russia has issued some of its starkest warnings to the West yet, in light of some of Ukraine’s allies giving Kyiv permission to use their weapons to strike limited targets inside Russian territory.

Putin on Wednesday described the provision of Western weaponry as a “very serious and dangerous step,” which he said could result in Moscow arming its enemies.

The Russian leader specifically pointed to a breakdown in Russia’s relations with Germany, claiming that the appearance of German tanks in Ukraine had resulted in an “moral, ethical shock,” because “the attitude towards [Germany] in Russian society had always been very good, very good.”

“Now, when they say that some more missiles will appear that will strike targets on Russian territory, this, of course, is ultimately destroying Russo-German relations,” he added.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Dr. Phil’s Description Of Donald Trump During Their Interview Has Folks Thinking... What?!?

    While the former president agreed with Phil McGraw’s assessment, critics online certainly did not.

  • Ukraine war video appears to show US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle and Russian APC in a head-on firefight

    A new war video released by Ukraine appears to show a US-supplied M2 Bradley attacking a Russian personnel carrier at close range in Donetsk.

  • Trump’s Team Clocked Him Lying About Getting Praise for His ‘Best Speech’ After Verdict, Michael Wolff Says

    A political journalist known for critiquing the Trump administration says a member of former President Donald Trump's own team caught him in a lie after his rambling post-verdict speech following his hush-money trial. In an episode of the Fire and Fury podcast, his inaugural podcast, Michael Wolff tells James Truman that the former commander-in-chief utilized his trial for complete entertainment purposes, adding that being inside the courthouse was “exciting [and] quite dramatic.”In typical Trum

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    President Joe Biden is committed to his reelection bid and is unlikely to exit the race. But speculation about whether he'll bow out continues to swirl.

  • Editorial: Bye-bye Bannon: Former Trump aide heads where he belongs

    Steve Bannon, the relentless right-wing operator and provocateur who’s dedicated his career to advancing the cause of an American version of fascism, has been ordered by a federal judge to serve out his four-month prison conviction. The sentence is from years ago when a jury convicted Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress, but Bannon managed to tie things up in appeals. Now, he will ...

  • Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agrees to testify before Congress following Trump verdict

    Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agreed on Friday to testify before Congress as Republicans try to discredit Donald Trump’s conviction, but indicated that could happen only after Trump is sentenced next month, according to the New York Times.

  • Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case

    The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.

  • Republican group pushing back on Trump immunity claim in $2M campaign

    A group called Republicans for the Rule of Law launched a $2 million ad campaign Friday pushing back on former President Trump’s claim that he has absolute immunity from being prosecuted for his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election. The advertisements feature 25 conservatives explaining why they favor the rule of law over absolute immunity.…

  • Confident Putin warns Europe is ‘defenceless’

    The Russian leader seems to believe that in the current stand-off, the West would blink first.

  • Trump Felony Would Mean Loss Of Secret Service, Perks Under Democratic Bills

    Two Democratic House members introduced their legislation before Trump’s trial and subsequent conviction in New York.

  • Philippines Rejects ‘Absurd’ Beijing Demand Over South China Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said it will continue to maintain and supply its South China Sea outposts without seeking permission from any other nation, dismissing Beijing’s demand to do so as “absurd, nonsense and unacceptable.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineThere’s Still a Way to Snag a 3% Mortgage RateSingapore Retail Tycoon’s Son Seeks $62 Million Mansion SaleHere’s Everything Apple Plans to Show at Its AI-Focused WWDC EventThe Banks

  • Anatomy of a Smear Campaign: Why Trumpworld Said Biden Pooped Himself

    The 2024 campaign hit another new level of absurdity on Thursday, but as one Trumpworld strategist put it, “This is how it’s gonna be: 2016 on steroids.”It all started with “S p r i n t e r F a m i l y,” a pseudonymous X account whose posts about President Joe Biden have been debunked numerous times by the news agency AFP.The account also appears to be the first major one on the platform formerly known as Twitter to share a video showing Biden reaching for a chair in such a way that, within hour

  • New York trial exposed Trump’s campaign corruption. Want him to run the country? | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on Trump’s trial, aid for migrant workers, Critical Race Theory in Kennewick schools. | Opinion

  • Tensions flare on Poland-Belarus border as more migrants arrive

    Surrounded by lush forests, a dozen people huddled near a razor-tipped fence along the Belarus border, waiting for a chance to scale it or push aside its slats to head west into Poland. On the other side, armed Polish border guards and soldiers walked and drove back and forth, keeping a close eye on group, who were mostly young men from the Middle East, some of them marked with cuts from the sharp wire. Tensions over migration are high across Europe as far-right parties calling for tougher controls face off against centrist movements in European Parliament elections, which are taking place in Poland on Sunday.

  • Trump attempts to take credit for insulin pricing in Truth Social post

    Former President Trump attempted to take credit for insulin pricing in a post on Truth Social Saturday. “Low INSULIN PRICING was gotten for millions of Americans by me, and the Trump Administration, not by Crooked [President Biden,]” Trump said in the Truth Social post. “He had NOTHING to do with it. It was all done…

  • George Conway's Chilling Prediction About Second Trump Term: 'Like You've Never Seen'

    But the conservative attorney offered an optimistic take too.

  • Trump claims mobs of 500 people are raiding stores to steal air conditioners

    Former President Trump escalated his claims about rampant crime during a campaign stop Friday, alleging without proof that mobs of crowds are stealing large appliances from department stores en masse without action from law enforcement. “You go to some of these department stores, 500 people walk into the stores, they walk out with air conditioners…

  • The Fall of Roe: You Thought Dobbs Was Bad? They’re Coming for Brown v. Board

    In June 2022, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned more than a half-century of Supreme Court precedent. Five justices voted to deny constitutional protection for a woman’s right to choose and gutted privacy as a fundamental right. Texas and 13 other states now bar abortions in almost all circumstances. Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have enacted six-week bans.Writing for the Supreme Court majority, Samuel Alito, a George W Bush appointee, explicitly compared the death of

  • Biden To Visit WWI Cemetery Five Years After Trump Refused To Honor ‘Suckers’ And ‘Losers’

    Trump skipped a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery outside Paris in 2018 because it was raining and instead stayed indoors and tweeted all afternoon.

  • Tim Scott: Vote for Trump Because He’s Willing to ‘Lay Down’ for You

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who is no stranger to sucking up to former President Donald Trump, made an interesting appeal to Americans in the defense of the convicted felon on Friday. “We need a president who is willing to lay down on behalf of the American people,” the South Carolina senator told Fox News. “And Donald Trump is that person.” Scott prefaced his remarks by attacking the validity of Trump’s conviction in New York, claiming that President Joe Biden—who has no jurisdiction over state cour