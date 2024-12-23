Labour faces split over Mandelson plan to work with Farage to woo Trump

Labour is facing a split over Lord Mandelson’s plan to work with Nigel Farage to woo Donald Trump.

On Monday, The Telegraph revealed that Lord Mandelson, the new ambassador to the US, was set to call on Mr Farage, the Reform UK leader, to help him win over the president-elect’s team.

But some Labour MPs have warned that it would “damage” the party if the former business secretary was allowed to work with Mr Farage. One told The Telegraph that no British government should provide a platform for “the values of the Reform Party”.

The Telegraph revealed that Lord Mandelson is ready to engage with the Reform leader, a friend of Mr Trump, as part of a push to persuade the president-elect not to risk a trade war by hitting Britain with tariffs.

Senior Labour figures warned against such an overture to Right-wing politicians for fear that it would “elevate” their cause.

But a source close to Lord Mandelson, a former EU commissioner for trade, told The Telegraph: “I am sure that would be a view held by some, but not those who need to conduct UK-US relations in the most optimum way.”

One Labour MP told The Telegraph on Monday: “Peter Mandelson has for a long time been an advocate for a shift to American-style free market liberalism which is different to how most people see our country as a beacon of fairness.

“Farage may be his soulmate on these issues. But Trump and Musk want to see our great country as a US outpost, doing Washington’s bidding. Peter Mandelson now going the US capital – we are living in dangerous times “

Another MP said: “No government should provide a platform for people who hold the values of the Reform Party. Instead it must develop a programme of diplomacy and trade, rooted in Labour values, to rebuild our overseas outreach after 14 years of the last Government retreating from the world stage.”

Before he was named as ambassador, Lord Mandelson had urged Sir Keir to use Mr Farage as a “bridge” to the US.

‘Serious asset’ as ambassador

Asked about the prospective role the Reform leader will play, Sir Keir’s spokesman said: “Obviously, the Prime Minister has had a very good dinner with president-elect Trump in New York. He had a good phone call last week, and he’s pleased to have made this appointment.

“I’m not aware of a conversation with others, but the Prime Minister’s already started to begin building that relationship with President Trump, and looks forward to working with him and his whole team to further the UK-US special relationship.”

Downing Street also insisted Lord Mandelson would be a “serious asset” as the ambassador to the US, despite being called a “moron” by Chris LaCivita, Mr Trump’s campaign manager.

The new ambassador has already come under fire after The Telegraph unearthed remarks from 2019 in which he claimed Mr Trump was a “danger to the world”.

Asked whether the Labour grandee’s appointment could harm the UK-US relationship, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No, the appointment shows just how seriously we’re taking this relationship.

“He has got extensive foreign and economic policy expertise, particularly on the crucial issue of trade. He will be a significant asset in the UK’s relationship with the United States.”

But the appointment has drawn criticism from some senior Labour figures including Diane Abbott, the former shadow home secretary.

Ms Abbott said last week: “Ugh! Mandelson repeatedly referred to as a ‘big hitter’ or ‘big beast’, even by himself. Never applied to women in politics with just as much experience, some who have never been sacked from government or who have supported far fewer wars.”

Lord Mandelson lasted less than five months as trade secretary in 1998 after it emerged he failed to declare an interest-free £373,000 loan from a millionaire ministerial colleague. He resigned from a second government role after he was accused of helping an Indian billionaire to secure a British passport, although he was subsequently cleared by an official inquiry.