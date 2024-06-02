Mandy Moore Posts First Pic of Baby Bump After Announcing Third Pregnancy — See the Photo!

The actress shared the sweet snap on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 1

Mandy Moore/Instagram Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is showing off her baby bump!



Just one day after announcing her third pregnancy, the actress, 40, posted a photo of her growing baby bump on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 1, admitting she no longer had to “camouflage” her impending arrival.

“Last night’s lewk,” Moore wrote in the caption. “Guess I don’t have to try to camouflage anymore.”

The Tangled star appeared in the mirror selfie cradling her baby bump as she wore a floor-length leopard print slip dress with black sandals, while sporting pink lipstick and a slightly tousled grown-out bob.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Mandy Moore/Instagram Moore posted a photo of her growing baby bump on June 1

Related: Mandy Moore Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby No. 3, a Girl, with Husband Taylor Goldsmith: 'Can't Wait'

Moore revealed that she is expecting her third child, a baby girl, with her husband Taylor Goldsmith in a joint post on Instagram on May 31.

The actress shared the news as she posted a photo of her two sons Augustus "Gus," 3, and Oscar "Ozzie," 19 months, holding hands while each wearing a white T-shirt. Gus’ read, "Big" and Ozzie's read "Middle."

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon, ”Moore and Goldsmith captioned the post, referring to her onscreen children on the hit show This is Us, who coined themselves the “Big Three.” “Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓,” the post concluded.

Related: Meet Mandy Moore's Kids! All About Sons Gus and Ozzie and Her Baby Girl on the Way

On Mother’s Day, May 12, Moore posted photos of her beloved boys in tribute to the pair as she spoke about her “exhausting and exhilarating” experience of motherhood.

“... It’s the greatest club and truly the most exhausting and exhilarating job I’ve ever been lucky enough to get to do,” she wrote. “Thanks to Gus and Oz for choosing me.”

Among the photos shared, was an image of Gus and Ozzie sitting together in a sand pit in a playground, Gus helping his little brother get onto a climbing frame outdoors, and several snaps of Moore cradling both her boys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Moore is expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

In October 2023, the now expectant star opened up to PEOPLE about life as a family of four and her family traditions.

"I think we're excited to figure out what those traditions are going to be," Moored said at the time. "Honestly, [Ozzie] was so tiny last year, and we were here on the East Coast, which was fun in and of itself, to have that new experience."

"Gus just started preschool, and I feel like with all of that comes new community and new things that you do together with new friends and whatnot," she said. "So I'm excited to just continue seeing where that leads us.”









For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.