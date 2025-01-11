Mandy Moore responds to backlash over family LA fire relief fund: ‘Kindly F off’

US actress and singer Mandy Moore has hit back at critics who questioned if she was financially helping her in-laws, after she promoted their Los Angeles fire relief fundraiser on social media.

This Is Us star Moore was among those who lost part of her home in the second largest Eaton fire, which also saw her children’s school disappear and their favourite restaurants “leveled” in the almost 14,000 acre fire which burned in Altadena.

While documenting the scale of the loss to her home and neighbourhood on Instagram, Moore shared a GoFundMe page for her brother and sister-in-law whose home was destroyed by the flames.

“My brother-in-law and sister-in-law Griff & Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire,” the 40-year-old wrote.

“With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever.

“Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living.

“It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time…Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild.”

The initial campaign sought to raise 60,000 dollars (£49,000) but has since raised over 195,000 (£160,000) for the couple.

However, Moore faced a backlash for sharing the campaign, with critics claiming the star should donate her own money before sharing speculated figures for her net worth online.

Updating the caption on the post, Moore wrote: “And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic.

“Of course we are.

“Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and I’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them.

“We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything.”

It comes after Moore detailed the damage to her own home in the blaze on Instagram.

“Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact,” she wrote.

“We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone.”

The actress also shared a video of her neighbourhood as her family evacuated, where she described being “in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost”.

Among those affected by the wildfires was her This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia, who lost the home he shared with his wife Jarah Mariano who is due to give birth imminently.

“It’s not lost on me, life imitating art,” the 47-year-old said, as he drew a comparison between the fate of his character in This Is Us, who suffers from smoke inhalation after his home burns down.