Mandy Moore Showered with Love from “This Is Us” Castmates After Birth of Daughter Louise

The NBC series ran for six seasons from 2016 to 2022

John Nacion/Getty Mandy Moore attends the Las Culturistas Culture Awards at Kings Theatre on June 15, 2024 in New York City

Mandy Moore's new bundle of joy is being showered with love from the actress' This Is Us costars.

Hours after Moore, 40, announced the arrival of her third baby, daughter Louise Everett Goldsmith, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, many of her former castmates voiced their support in the comment section of her Instagram announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Chrissy Metz, who played Kate Pearson in the beloved series, wrote, "Awww, Lou! Congratulationssssss!!! 🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉." Susan Kelechi Watson, who played Beth, commented, "In. Love. 💖💕💝💓💕." Sophia Bush, a guest star on the show, added, "Congratulations, mama!!! 💞💞💞."

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty 'This Is Us' cast

The official Instagram account for the show, which ran for six seasons from 2016 to 2022, wrote, "We love Virgos! Congratulations on your big three ❤️❤️❤️ ."

"The new Big 3!!!❤️," added the official Instagram account for the That Was Us rewatch podcast that Moore co-hosts with Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan.

In addition to fans, the comment section was also filled with supportive messages from celebrities, including Minka Kelly, Chelsea Handler, Rachel Bilson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Beth Behrs, Ashley Tisdale, and Zachary Levi.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Moore, who portrayed matriarch Rebecca Pearson in the drama, announced her newborn's arrival on Instagram next to a picture from her birth, writing: "Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season."

mandy moore/Imstagram Mandy Moore's two sons welcome home their baby sister

"She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time. 💓💓💓," her caption continued.

Moore and Goldsmith welcomed son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett in October 2022. Their first child together, son August "Gus" Harrison, was born Feb. 20, 2021.

In July, Moore shared that she was ready for the arrival of her third baby, writing next to a selfie on her Instagram Stories, "Is it September yet? Feeling very grateful to my body AND this pregnancy has been the hardest by far...simply because chasing 2 toddlers is not for the faint of heart."

