Mandy Moore Shuts Down Critics After Sharing GoFundMe for Family Members Who Lost Their Home in L.A. Fires: 'Kindly F Off'

Moore's own home was also impacted by the ongoing fires in Los Angeles

Mandy Moore, whose home was impacted by the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, is asking critics to "kindly f off" after she shared a GoFundMe campaign to help her family members who lost their house.

The This Is Us star, 40, previously revealed that her home in Altadena was "miraculously" still standing on Thursday, Jan. 9, despite her family's garage, music studio and back house being destroyed.

In the days that followed, Moore shared a GoFundMe on her Instagram page for her brother-in-law and sister-in-law — Griff and Kit — who "lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire."

"With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever," Moore wrote in the post's caption. "Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living. It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time … Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild."

Moore then included a message aimed at those criticizing her decision to share her family's fundraising campaign.

"And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic," she wrote of her own finances. "Of course we are."

"Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them," Moore added. "We just lost most of our life in a fire too."

The actress then concluded her caption with a direct message to critics: "Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything."

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Mandy Moore attends the premiere of Peacock's "Dr. Death" Season 2 on Dec. 14, 2023

The GoFundMe campaign has since raised over $200,000 — and the organizer has disabled further donations as of Saturday, Jan. 12.

"In the last 24 hours we’ve raised more than anyone could’ve imagined. This community has absolutely blown us away; I’m speechless," an update on the page states.

Moore's message to critics comes just days after she revealed the extent of her home's damage in an Instagram post, stating that she, husband Taylor Goldsmith and their three children still had the "main part of our house."

The pair share children August "Gus" Harrison, 3, Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 2, and 3-month-old Louise Everett.

"We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now," Moore wrote on social media. "It's not livable but mostly intact. We lost Taylor and Griffin's studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they've ever owned. We lost our garage and back house."

"Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby," she added. "Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."



Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.

