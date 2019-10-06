The mane event: Equestrian league comes to P.E.I.

Equestrian teams from all over the Maritimes competed in the Atlantic Intercollegiate Equestrian League's first event of the season on Sunday.

This is the first year the league has come to P.E.I. It is the second year for UPEI's equestrian club.

Comprised of students from equestrian clubs from post-secondary institutions all over Atlantic Canada, the league is a tour of equestrian events around the Maritimes.

This weekend, students from Saint Mary's, Dalhousie, Acadia, Mount Saint Vincent and UPEI competed at Seaglass Stables.

There are nine members on UPEI's competitive team and more members of the equestrian club itself, said Olivia Sperling, the club's founder.

She said the response to the club has been fantastic.

"People were thrilled about it and very excited to have the opportunity to get back in the saddle while taking their studies and often being away from home," she said. "And this year just continued with that trend."

Eve Godin, president of the league, said including P.E.I. on the circuit is great for the sport. She was excited to see the formation of the club at UPEI.

"Seeing that people are so interested and we can grow as a league is very nice and it's amazing because it kind of makes our circuit bigger, competition bigger, and that's what we like," she said.

Members of the equestrian clubs do not travel with their own horses. Instead, they are paired with a horse moments before they saddle up.

Riders aren't judged on how well the horse performs, but how they perform, Sperling said.

Travis Kingdon/CBC News More

Laura MacDougall is the owner of Seaglass Stables and also works with the UPEI club, allowing members to use her facilities and horses.

She said the presence of the equestrian club at UPEI and league events are important for the Island.

"The horse community on P.E.I. is massive so it's really important for anyone that considers coming to UPEI to know that there is a society where they can still be horse lovers and ride the level they'd like to," she said.

"We also think it's really important to just keep that sort of Maritime spirit. Even if our schools may be a bit farther apart, we can still kind of get together and ride and compete against each other and build great friendships and build great, fun, rivalries," she said.

Travis Kingdon/CBC News More

Story continues