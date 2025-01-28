Mangrove Insurance enters Florida market

Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has clashed with Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of the automaker's top investors, according to a record of the conversation released on Tuesday. Later, Tangen invited Musk to participate in a one-day conference in Oslo the fund is organising in April this year, preceded a day before with a home-cooked dinner at Tangen's private residence. Musk turned the invitation down, writing in an iMessage to Tangen on Oct. 14: "When I ask you for a favor, which I very rarely do, and you decline, then you should not ask me for one until you've done something above nothing to make amends."