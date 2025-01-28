Mangrove Insurance enters Florida market
Mangrove Property Insurance, a start-up based in Florida, has been cleared by the state's Office of Insurance Regulation.
Mangrove Property Insurance, a start-up based in Florida, has been cleared by the state's Office of Insurance Regulation.
I'm so sorry about these in advance.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has clashed with Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of the automaker's top investors, according to a record of the conversation released on Tuesday. Later, Tangen invited Musk to participate in a one-day conference in Oslo the fund is organising in April this year, preceded a day before with a home-cooked dinner at Tangen's private residence. Musk turned the invitation down, writing in an iMessage to Tangen on Oct. 14: "When I ask you for a favor, which I very rarely do, and you decline, then you should not ask me for one until you've done something above nothing to make amends."
The tariff threat, coupled with cost-of-living constraints that remain front and centre for many Canadians, might blunt the effects of another rate reduction.
The Trump administration has moved to stop the supply of lifesaving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medical supplies for newborn babies, in countries supported by USAID around the globe, a memo reviewed by Reuters showed. On Tuesday, contractors and partners who work with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) began receiving such memos to stop work immediately, sources said.
Kansas is experiencing the largest tuberculosis outbreak in American history. Here's how to protect yourself, according to an infectious disease doctor.
(Bloomberg) -- The world’s 500 richest people, led by Nvidia Corp. co-founder Jensen Huang, lost a combined $108 billion on Monday as a tech-led selloff tied to Chinese AI developer DeepSeek sent major indices plunging.Most Read from BloombergTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersBudapest Mayor Aims to Block Orban’s Plans to Build ‘Mini Dubai’What Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams L
“I started having symptoms as a teen, and every doctor told me they didn’t find anything wrong.”
TORONTO — Peavey Industries LP says it is closing its stores across Canada.
Holding stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA is great, but mind your contribution limit. The post Warning: This TFSA Red Flag Could Get You Taxed Faster Than Day Trading appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
As the Canadian market navigates the implications of new U.S. policy directions, particularly concerning tariffs and energy reforms, the TSX index has shown resilience with a positive trajectory since Inauguration Day. Amidst this backdrop of economic uncertainty and evolving policies, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for investors seeking steady income and potential growth, especially those yielding up to 6.3%.
Americans pay less in taxes than citizens in many other developed countries. But there are tradeoffs for those savings.
Shares of automotive manufacturer General Motors (NYSE:GM) fell 11.1% in the afternoon session after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings and provided guidance that assumes a stable policy environment in the US, thus failing to help investors shrug off concerns about potential regulatory challenges. A key concern is the Trump administration's potential plans to reduce incentives like tax credits, which have helped accelerate the demand for EVs. If these plans are implemented, both GM and
DeepSeek was reportedly developed for a fraction of the cost of its rivals.
All of us get the urge to splurge sometimes, and any budgeting expert worth their salt knows that, which is why they generally champion setting aside some money to indulge in wants without harming...
News of a dividend increase is terrific news if you’re an income investor. It means that you’re ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s superstars tumbled Monday as a competitor from China threatens to upend the artificial-intelligence frenzy they’ve been feasting on.
Do not wait for the right time to invest. Invest when you have money. If you have $3,000 to invest, these stocks could be bought right now. The post Got $3,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Students and faculty were shocked to find Norwich University’s Class of 1959 Bridge vandalized Monday morning. The bridge connects the civilian and military campuses.
China’s AI startup DeepSeek triggered a tech sell-off today as investors panicked over fears of a cheaper open-source model.
The Australian woman has been accused of giving her baby daughter "several unauthorized prescription and pharmacy medicines" without medical approval, authorities said