Manhattan prosecutors tell judge to reject Trump’s attempt to throw out his hush money verdict after ‘immunity’ ruling

Alex Woodward
·1 min read

Manhattan prosecutors are urging the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial to keep a 34-count verdict in place after the former president argued that the case should be tossed after the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential “immunity.”

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office argue that nothing about the case involves “official” presidential acts that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has argued are “absolutely” immune from prosecution.

A jury found Trump guilty of illegally covering up payments to his former attorney Michael Cohen, who paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from publicly sharing her story about having sex with Trump in 2006.

Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump’s attorneys argued that the case should be thrown out and the verdict overturned because certain evidence used to convict him should have been off limits to prosecutors.

Prosecutors argue that the case involves “wholly unofficial conduct or, at most, official conduct for which any presumption of immunity has been rebutted.”

But even if the Supreme Court’s ruling excluded that evidence, “there would still need be no basis for disturbing the verdict because of the other overwhelming evidence of defendant’s guilt,” prosecutors wrote on Thursday.

“The evidence that he claims is affected by the Supreme Court’s ruling constitutes only a sliver of the mountains of testimony and documentary proof that the jury considered in finding him guilty of all 34 felony charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” they added. “Under these circumstances, there is no basis for disturbing the jury’s verdict, and defendant’s motion should be denied.”

This is a developing story

