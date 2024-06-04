Manheim Township stabbing

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Fraud trial juror reports getting bag of $120,000 and promise of more if she'll acquit
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
- CBC
Woman's 12-hour torture killing took place Christmas Day, judge hears in manslaughter plea
WARNING: The details in this article are graphic and violent.One of the people responsible for torturing and killing a Calgary woman on Christmas Day 2016 pleaded guilty Monday. For 12 hours, Tammie Howard, also known as Irish, was hung from the rafters of a garage in the southeast community of Forest Lawn, beaten and repeatedly shot with a nail gun. Natalie Vinje, 38, was originally charged with first-degree murder in Howard's death. She pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. Details of the cri
- People
Man Out on Bond for Allegedly Raping Stepdaughter Kills Her, Then Dies by Suicide
Juliano Santana, 49, was awaiting trial on charges he repeatedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter, who prosecutors say he killed last week before dying by suicide
- HuffPost
Kevin McCarthy Wants Matt Gaetz ‘Convicted’ Over ‘Underage Women’
The former House speaker uses some of his strongest words yet against his GOP arch-rival.
- BBC
Care worker raped girl at home he worked in
Kevin Cooper-Shaw groomed the vulnerable teenager while he was supposed to be looking after her.
- Reuters
Dutch tourist accused of defacing ancient Roman villa in Herculaneum
ROME (Reuters) -A Dutch tourist has defaced a frescoed wall in an ancient Roman house in Herculaneum, near Naples, damaging a building that survived the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Italian police said on Monday. "Any damage hurts our heritage, our beauty and our identity and that is why it must be punished with the utmost firmness," Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement. A smaller city than its more famous neighbour Pompeii, Herculaneum was buried under a deeper layer of ash, which protected its ruins from thieves and left particularly well-preserved remains.
- The Canadian Press
Man arrested after child dies in boating incident in Quebec's Laurentians
MONTREAL — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a young child in a boating incident in Quebec's upper Laurentians region.
- Bloomberg
TD Bribery Woes Spread to Florida as New Allegations Surface
(Bloomberg) -- Fresh allegations that a longtime Toronto-Dominion Bank branch worker in Florida took a series of $200 bribes to help clients move millions to Colombia by skirting anti-money-laundering defenses are adding to the lender’s mushrooming US legal problems.Most Read from BloombergKey Engines of US Consumer Spending Are Losing Steam All at OnceGameStop Shares Surge as Gill’s Reddit Return Shows Huge BetMnuchin Chases Wall Street Glory With His War Chest of Foreign MoneyHomebuyers Are St
- BBC
Teenage motorist filmed beating Kenyan policeman arrested
The brutal attack has led to a rare outpouring of sympathy for the police.
- People
Court Docs Reveal Final Moments of Mo. Children, 9 and 2, Whose Mom Allegedly Killed Them Before Confession
Ashley Parmeley allegedly said she tried to "sacrifice" her son and fatally shot her daughter
- CNN
Watch Adam Schiff’s answer on whether Trump should go to jail
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Kasie Hunt that “they should recommend a sentence no greater or no less than any other citizen would get for committing those kinds of crimes.”
- CNN
Chad Daybell is sentenced to death in ‘doomsday’ triple-murder case
Chad Daybell was sentenced to death Saturday upon the recommendation of the jury that convicted him of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the killings of his first wife and two children of his second wife in a case fueled by power, sex, money and apocalyptic spiritual beliefs.
- CBC
How Jeremy Skibicki's 'unusual' defence compares to other serial killer cases
WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Admitted Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki's plan to argue he's not criminally responsible in the deaths of four women due to a mental disorder strikes several experts as "unusual" — including the forensic psychiatrist who assessed some of Canada's most notorious killers. Dr. John Bradford has evaluated murderers including Paul Bernardo, Robert Pickton and Russell Williams, all of whom were convicted in serial sexually motivated killings. Be
- CBC
Ex-University of Waterloo student pleads guilty to 2023 stabbings in gender-studies class
Warning: This story contains distressing details:A former University of Waterloo, Ont., student has pleaded guilty to four charges in connection with the stabbing of an instructor and two students during a gender-studies class in June 2023. Geovanny Villalba-Aleman appeared in a Kitchener court on Monday morning.He pleaded guilty to: Two charges of aggravated assault.One charge of assault causing bodily harm.One charge of assault with a weapon.Two students and an instructor were stabbed in Hagey
- The Canadian Press
Jury is chosen in Hunter Biden's federal firearms case and opening statements are set for Tuesday
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A jury was seated Monday in the federal gun case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, after prospective jurors were questioned about their thoughts on gun rights and drug addiction while the first lady watched from the front row of the courtroom. Opening statements were set to begin Tuesday after the panelists — six men and six women plus four women serving as alternates — were instructed by Judge Maryellen Noreika not to talk or read about the case. Hunter Biden has
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
Attack inside hospital could leave woman permanently disfigured, SC cops say
A woman was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, state police said.
- The Canadian Press
Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect returning to court after a renewed search of his home
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York architect charged in the Gilgo Beach killings will return to court this week after investigators searched his suburban home and combed a wooded area elsewhere on Long Island. Rex Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of four women whose remains were found along a remote beach highway, will appear Thursday in state court in Riverhead, a spokesperson for the Suffolk County district attorney’s office confirmed. He had previously been scheduled to return to c
- The Canadian Press
Ex-NJ officer sentenced to 27 years in shooting death of driver, wounding of passenger in 2019 chase
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer has been sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another during a high-speed car chase 5 1/2 years ago in the city of Newark. Superior Court Judge Michael Ravin, citing a need to deter officers from what he called a “shoot-first, ask-questions-later” mentality, sentenced former Newark officer Jovanny Crespo on Friday to 20 years for aggravated manslaughter and seven years for aggravated
- CNN
Ex-federal prosecutor has theory about Hunter Biden’s legal strategy
Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani says the Justice Department has a very strong case against Hunter Biden who is facing trial on felony gun charges.
- CBC
Pierre Poilievre disagrees with Conservative MP who wants to vote against same-sex marriage
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he disagrees with a member of his caucus who says he wants to see more restrictions on abortion and would vote against same-sex marriage if there's a future bill on the issue in Parliament. In an interview with Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who hosts a podcast called Uncommons, Alberta Conservative MP Arnold Viersen also stressed his social conservative credentials on other issues, saying he wants protections for what he calls the "pre-born," suppo