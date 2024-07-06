Manhunt on after 2 inmates being held on murder charges escape from Mississippi jail

Police in Mississippi have launched a manhunt after two suspects being held on murder charges managed to escape from jail and are currently on the loose.

“Early this morning, two inmates escaped from the Claiborne County Detention Center,” said the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department in a statement on social media on Friday. “The escape occurred at approximately 2:20 AM.”

Authorities said the two suspects are Tyrekennel Collins, a 24-year-old black male who was being held for Copiah County, and Dezarrious Johnson, an 18-year-old male who was being held for Jefferson County but is from the Natchez area.

Sheriff Edward Goods said both suspects were caught on camera escaping through the ceiling and leaving behind the outside wall, according to ABC News’ Jackson, Mississippi, affiliate station, WAPT.

"When you have someone in jail and they are charged with murder, you get them apprehended as quick as possible because we don't want them to go out and hurt any more individuals," Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said, according to WAPT.

These two suspects are considered to be dangerous and authorities are urging all citizens to take necessary precautions.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tyrekennel Collins or Dezarrious Johnson is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff's Department immediately,” police said. “The safety of the public is our highest priority, and we appreciate the community's cooperation in this matter.”

originally appeared on abcnews.go.com