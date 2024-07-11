Clifton Suspension Bridge latest: ‘Human remains’ found in two suitcases in Bristol spark manhunt

A manhunt has been launched after two suitcases believed to contain human remains were found by police on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to reports of a man seen acting suspiciously at the bridge at 11.57pm on Wednesday.

They arrived at the scene within ten minutes, but the man had already left the scene leaving the suitcase behind. A second suitcase was found nearby a short time later.

Police said they have established that “the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries”.

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.

“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin.”

“An immediate search of the area was carried out by officers on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard following the discovery of the suitcases. These searches remain ongoing.”

Key Points

Suitcases found ‘containing human remains’ at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol

Locating man and identifying human remains are ‘immediate priority’

Eyewitness saw man being chased by cyclist as he ran from bridge staff

Area where suitcases were left ‘searched immediately’ by police

Man ‘taken to bridge in a taxi,’ police say

Bristol Bridge Manhunt: Mapped

15:33 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Bridge staff raised alarm after seeing blood leak from suitcase

15:13 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A neighbour told The Independent one suitcase was dumped on the bridge, with a second left in the bushes nearby, Amy-Clare Martin reports.

The local said bridge security staff raised the alarm after they saw blood coming out of the case.

Eyewitness saw man being chased by cyclist as he ran from bridge staff

14:57 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

An eyewitness said they saw a man being chased by a cyclist on Clifton Suspension Bridge on Wednesday evening.

The person, who wished to remain anonymous, said they saw the man run down Burwalls, a residential lane leading to Rownham Hill.

They said there were two suitcases: the one left on the bridge appeared to have blood leaking from it, while the other suitcase was on the road just after the bridge on the Leigh Woods side.

The eyewitness added that the man who ran off was shouting in Spanish.

They told Bristol Live: “There was blood on the floor along the bridge.

“The man who had the cases ran from the bridge staff and I saw him being chased by a member of the public on a bike - he was shouting something in Spanish.”

In pictures: The scene at Clifton Suspension Bridge

14:34 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Forensic investigators seen working behind a police cordon near Clifton Suspension Bridge

14:19 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Forensics investigators in white suits were seen working behind a police cordon near the Clifton Suspension Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

A large cordon is in place, with the bridge and visitor centre expected to be closed throughout Thursday.

Clifton Bridge and Visitor Centre closed all day

13:53 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A traffic update was posted on the Clifton Suspension Bridge X page this morning.

It said: “Due to a police incident, the Bridge and Visitor Centre are CLOSED all day today (11th JULY) to ALL traffic and pedestrians. We apologise for the disruption.”

Roads surrounding bridge remain closed today

13:45 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The roads around the bridge, as well as surrounding footpaths, remain closed on Thursday while specialist crime scene investigators examine the area. They are expected to be closed all day.

The Clifton Suspension Bridge visitor centre is closed due to police activity, its operators said on social media.

A post-mortem examination will take place later on Thursday.

Locating man and identifying human remains are ‘immediate priority’

13:41 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Avon and Somerset Police said their “immediate priority” was to locate the man and identify the human remains.

Officers were called to reports of a man seen acting suspiciously at the bridge at 11.57pm on Wednesday.

They arrived at the scene within ten minutes, but the man had already left the scene leaving the suitcase behind. A second suitcase was found nearby a short time later.

Man ‘taken to bridge in a taxi,’ police say

13:39 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Police said they have established that “the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi”.

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said in a statement: “This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries”.

Area where suitcases were left ‘searched immediately’ by police

13:33 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The area where the suitcases were left were searched immediately by officers on the ground, acting Bristol commander Vicks Hayward-Melen confirmed.

“An immediate search of the area was carried out by officers on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard following the discovery of the suitcases. These searches remain ongoing.

“Initial enquiries have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries.

“Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area and the bridge will remain closed while these enquiries are conducted.

“A forensic post mortem examination will take place later today.

“There is currently an increased police presence in the area and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.”

‘A very disturbing incident'

13:28 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.

“The investigation is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team and involves specialist officers and staff from across our organisation.

“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin.

“Specialist officers are ready to provide them with any support they need.”

Suitcases found ‘containing human remains’ at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol