Manhunt in Plymouth as police launch murder investigation following death of a woman

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall police said officers were called to the West Hoe area of the city at 8.55pm on Wednesday after the woman in her 40s was found seriously injured in the street.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital but was pronounced dead in the early hours of the morning. Her next of kin have been informed.

Police say they are looking to locate a man, whose identity is known, in connection with the incident.

Local roads, including West Hoe Road, were closed and a scene guard remains in place.

A "large number" of units remained on the scene carrying out "extensive enquiries and searches in the area to locate a male suspect," the force said.

Detectives said the two people were believed to be known to each other.

Detective Chief Inspector David Pebworth said there was no suggestion of "a wider risk to members of the public".

Residents could expect to see more officers in the area "in the coming days," he said.