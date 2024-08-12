Manhunt for masked serial sex attacker on Lime bike near Brent Cross station

Suspect allegedly dragged a woman into an alleyway before he threatened to rape her in Brent Cross (Metropolitan Police)

Metropolitan Police are hunting a masked sex predator riding a Lime hire bike who has allegedly attacked four women in north west London.

Victims were approached by an unknown man - wearing a balaclava and carrying a black backpack - yards from Brent Cross Underground Station and the nearby shopping centre, the Met said.

He sexually assaulted them over their clothing and on one occasion allegedly dragged a woman into an alleyway on Shirehall Lane before threatening to rape her.

As a result of extensive enquiries, officers are now treating the incidents between August 3 and 6 as linked.

Detectives released CCTV images of a cyclist riding his bike near the scene in the hope someone who recognises him comes forward with information.

Detective Inspector Neal Heffernan, who is leading the Metropolitan Police investigation, said: “No woman should ever have to experience this behaviour whilst going about their usual daily business.

“We are in contact with all four women and continue to support them through this distressing time.

“Since the incidents were reported to us, we have been working around the clock to carry out enquiries which has now resulted in the charge of a man.

“However, we are still keen to speak with anyone who may have any information about these incidents.

“We have issued an image of a man in hope that it jogs the memory of anyone who may have been in the location at the time of the incidents.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen this cyclist during the times stated above.”

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting Operation Maitland or CAD reference 7096/06AUG24, or Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.