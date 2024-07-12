Manhunt over remains of two men found in suitcases shifts to London

The Metropolitan Police has taken over the manhunt for suspects after human remains were found in two suitcases in Bristol.

The “bloody” suitcases were discovered near the Clifton Suspension Bridge on Wednesday evening after Avon and Somerset Police were called to reports of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the bridge.

Eyewitnesses have described how the man, who arrived at the bridge in a taxi, was challenged after the “tatty” suitcase was seen to be leaking blood. He then fled the scene, reportedly chased by a cyclist, and made off in the direction of Leigh Woods, leaving the suitcase behind.

A major manhunt was launched, with officers releasing images of the suspect, who the Met said is thought to have travelled to Bristol from London earlier that day.

Detectives from the Met are now leading the investigation into the incident, and a new crime scene is in place at a location in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at an address in Greenwich early on Friday and remains in custody – however, the Met confirmed he is not the same man who is the subject of the ongoing police appeal.

Police are looking to trace a man in connection with the discovery of human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge (PA)

A helicopter was circling above the crime scene in Shepherd’s Bush on Friday afternoon, as four police officers guarded tape, which cordoned off an area of bins below a high-rise building. A private ambulance arrived at the scene in Scott’s Road at 6.30pm.

Local resident Anthony Priest, 85, said: “I heard them all tearing down here in the early hours of the morning. I heard a police car coming down, with lights flashing.”

The victims have not yet been formally identified but both are believed to be adult men, with the results of one post-mortem examination “inconclusive”, while a second post-mortem examination remains ongoing.

Warning the public not to approach the suspect, deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine, who is leading the investigation for the Met, urged anyone who believes they see him, or who knows of his whereabouts, to call 999 immediately.

The scene at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol after body parts were found there in suitcases (PA)

He added: “We recognise this has caused significant concern to residents in the Clifton area and will cause concern among those who live and work in west London.

“Extra officers will be on patrol in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to them.”

It is understood that the man was picked up by a taxi near The Mall pub in Clifton on Wednesday before exiting the vehicle on the Leigh Woods side of the Clifton Suspension Bridge, a distance of around 0.4 miles or 644 metres.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers arrived at the scene within 10 minutes and discovered that the suitcase, along with a second located a short distance from the bridge, contained human remains.

Searches, including with the police helicopter and the Coastguard, have continued since the incident but the suspect is yet to be located.

A major manhunt was launched, with police releasing images of the suspect (Met Police)

The force has released two pictures of him, showing a Black man with a beard, wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket and black trainers with thick white soles and carrying a black backpack.

Clifton Suspension Bridge was closed on Thursday while forensic investigations took place.

Police confirmed a taxi had been seized and said the taxi driver was helping officers with the investigation.

Acting Bristol commander Vicks Hayward-Melen, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “It is believed the man wanted in connection with this incident had travelled to the Clifton area of Bristol from London earlier on Wednesday before taking a taxi to Clifton Suspension Bridge where the suitcases were unloaded.”

Other witnesses described seeing two men with suitcases in the Clifton area of Bristol, a short distance from the bridge, on Wednesday evening.

A new crime scene is now in place at a location in Shepherd’s Bush, west London (Natasha Leake/PA)

Giles Malone told ITV News West Country he had been waiting for an Uber near The Mall pub when he saw two men lifting suitcases across the road shortly after 10.30pm.

He said: “We were stood there waiting for our car and a man and another man got out of another car across the street and they were lifting these suitcases across the road for some reason, right by us.

“Another lady started to help them and the lady who was helping them said ‘These are the heaviest suitcases I’ve ever lifted – what’s in them, bodies?’”

Mr Malone, who lives in North Carolina but is in Bristol visiting his father, described the cases as “big” and “tatty”.

Another witness, University of Bristol student Reece Wright, told the BBC he had been walking near the bridge with his girlfriend on Wednesday evening.

Clifton Suspension Bridge was closed on Thursday while forensic investigations took place (PA)

“As we were walking along and got towards the other end, we thought we could see blood on the pavement of the bridge,” Mr Wright said.

“As we kept walking further along, we went down and turned and heard commotion behind us and we saw a cyclist chasing after a man who was just running away.

“He was making a lot of noise. They stopped and the guy managed to get away.”

Mr Wright said one of the suitcases, which was blue, had two wheels broken off and “red stuff which we now know to be blood leaking out of the side near the zip, it was quite graphic”.

Anyone who sees the suspect, or has information about his location, is urged to call 999, quoting reference 5224180010 to the call handler.

People with information should submit it through Avon and Somerset Police’s major incident public portal, or by calling the major incident room on 0800 056 0944, if calling from the UK, or 0207 158 0010 from abroad.