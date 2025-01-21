Manhunt for scooter suspect after woman killed in 'targeted' incident in Luton

A manhunt is under way for a suspect who fled on a scooter after a woman was killed in a "targeted" incident in Luton.

Police have started a murder investigation after officers were called to Turners Road North around 11.45am on Monday to reports of an altercation.

Emergency services attended, but a 46-year-old woman died in hospital and another woman in her 20s was injured.

The suspect escaped on a black and red electric scooter and is described as a white man with a shaved head, aged in his 20s.

Bedfordshire Police said he was "very slim", around 5ft9 to 5ft10, dressed all in black, with a hood.

"It is absolutely imperative that we locate the person responsible as soon as possible," said Detective Inspector Adam Bridges.

"This horrendous incident, which is believed to be targeted, has sadly resulted in one woman losing her life and another sustaining serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening," he added.

The scooter used to flee the scene was recovered and people are asked to call 999 and quote Operation Wroxham if they have information.

An increased police presence is in place at the property and surrounding area, police added.