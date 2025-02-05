Manhunt after shooting at Brussels underground station

Belgian police have launched a manhunt after a shooting near an underground station in the capital.

It happened outside Clemenceau metro station - near Brussels-Midi Station - at around 6.15am local time on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Clemenceau, Trone and Gare de l'Ouest underground stations have been closed to the public as police search for the perpetrators, The Brussels Times reported.

CCTV footage showed two people walking into the station and opening fire, according to the Reuters news agency. It said it could not immediately verify the images.

"The suspects fled in the direction of the metro station and may still be in the tunnel between the Clemenceau and Midi stations," a police spokesperson told Belga News Agency.

"The Brussels Midi police and the federal railway police are searching the area. No one was injured in the shooting."

Images showed emergency services at the scene with a police cordon in place.

Several tram and underground lines have also been shut.

