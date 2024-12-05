New York police release new photos of 'person of interest' in killing of insurance boss

  • Police have released two new photos of "a person of interest" in the killing of US health insurance executive Brian Thompson in New York on Wednesday

  • NYPD are continuing their manhunt for a suspect after the "targeted attack" on the UnitedHealthcare CEO in Midtown Manhattan

  • Thompson was shot in the back and leg around 06:45 EST (11:45 GMT) on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel

  • Investigators say the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" were written on the shell casings recovered at the scene of the attack, the BBC's US partner CBS News reports

  • Police are using facial recognition technology and a discarded phone to identify and track down the suspect, and are focusing on a surveillance image taken in a branch of Starbucks just before the shooting

