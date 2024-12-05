New York police release new photos of 'person of interest' in killing of insurance boss

Yahoo Finance Video

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was holding its investor conference at the hotel (UnitedHealth Group is the parent company of UnitedHealthcare), but it was quickly halted, with UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty telling the audience, "We're dealing with a very serious medical situation," according to Bloomberg. To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here. This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.