Manhunt underway after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in New York City in 'premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack,' police say

A manhunt is underway in Manhattan after the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot Wednesday morning, according to the New York Police Department. Brian Thompson, 50, was shot near the New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue just before 7 a.m.

The New York Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the shooter. At a midday press conference, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called the situation "a brazen, targeted attack" that "does not appear to be a random act of violence."

At the press conference, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny described the suspect, who was caught on nearby security cameras, as a light-skinned male wearing a light brown or cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black-and-white sneakers and "a very distinctive grey backpack."

Police said the shooter arrived at the scene on foot just several minutes before Thompson showed up outside the Hilton Hotel. Thompson was visiting New York City from Minnesota for an investor conference scheduled to begin at the Hilton today at 8 a.m.

The suspect then approached Thompson from behind and shot Thompson in the back and leg, Kenny said. The shooter headed north on foot before boarding an electric Citi Bike and riding toward Central Park, where he was last seen.

"We will not rest until we identify and apprehend the shooter in this case," Tisch said. "I want to be clear: At this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

Security camera still images showing the shooter reportedly involved in the killing of the CEO of United Healthcare, Brian Thompson, in midtown Manhattan are displayed at a NYPD press conference on Dec. 4. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Thompson was transported to Mount Sinai West in critical condition after police responded to the scene around 6:48 a.m. but was later pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m.

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Getty Images

The UnitedHealth Group canceled its investor event following the shooting. In a statement issued around noon, UnitedHealth Group said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson ... We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him."

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (UnitedHealth Group/AP)

Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, after having previously served as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare & Retirement and Community & State, according to his company profile. He joined the company in 2004, which is under UnitedHealth Group — ranked eighth in Fortune's 2024 list of the world’s 500 largest companies.

Thompson's wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC that he had been receiving "some threats" but didn't know the details.

"I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she told the news outlet. "I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota shared the story and called the situation "a horrifying and shocking act of violence."

"My thoughts are with Brian Thompson’s family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota," she said in a post on X.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also wrote on X, "This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota. Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.