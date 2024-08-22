Manhunt underway for Arizona man who allegedly threatened to kill Trump

Authorities are looking for Ronald Syvrud for allegedly making threats to kill former President Donald Trump (Cochise County Sheriff)

A manhunt is underway for an Arizona man after he allegedly made several social media threats to kill former President Donald Trump.

Ronald Syvrud, 66, made the threats over the course of the last few weeks, a spokesperson for Cochise County told CNN. The spokesperson didn’t say which platform Syvrud used to make the threats.

The Benson resident has several outstanding warrants, including DUI charges, felony hit and run, as well as failing to register as a sex offender, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s office added on the social media platform as a “public safety consideration” that “Syvrud is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate.”

“If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this subject, call your local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1,” the sheriff’s office said.

Trump visited the US-Mexico border in Cochise County on Thursday to deliver remarks on immigration.

The manhunt comes just six weeks after the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania when his ear was grazed by a bullet from the rifle of gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20. One rally attendee was killed and two others were injured in the shooting. Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers.

Syvrud is described by the sheriff’s office as being six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, and wearing glasses.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told DailyMail.com before Trump’s border speech that security had been increased because of the threats and he noted that the speech was taking place in an “open venue.”

“We have zero tolerance for any kind of threats or intents of violence, so we’ll find him. He’ll go to jail,” Dannels told the outlet. “He’s a registered sex offender here in Cochise County, and we were looking for him. He’s out of compliance as part of his violations. So we’re looking for him on that.”

“We’re going to arrest him on that. But also the fact his pulse was obviously directed toward this event. So we want to talk to him about that,” he added.

The Independent has contacted Sheriff Dannels for comment.

Trump arrived at the southern border just after 12pm on Thursday, meeting with Cochise County officials at the border wall.

The former president began his remarks by blasting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking to the press surrounded by law enforcement officials and families of victims of crimes by people who crossed the border unlawfully, according to the Arizona Republic.

Calling Harris a “Marxist,” Trump falsely claimed the vice president wants “open borders.”

Trump spoke at an area where the border wall remains unfinished, pointing to pieces of the wall piled up at the scene.

“It could have been put up in a matter of weeks,” he claimed, saying that it was the “Rolls-Royce” of walls.