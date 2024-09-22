Manhunt for young man and woman after 14-year-old is killed, South Carolina cops say

A teenager was killed in a shooting and a search is underway for a South Carolina man and woman who are wanted on murder charges, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

There’s a manhunt for 21-year-old Kalebsolik Daron Singletary and 19-year-old Yabriah Latia Lewis, who the sheriff’s office called “armed and dangerous” in a news release. The Johnsonville residents are wanted in connection to a Sept. 18 shooting where 14-year-old Jakarta Doctor died and another person was injured, according to the release.

Further information on the surviving victim’s condition was not available.

Both Singletary and Lewis are also wanted on other charges, but the sheriff’s office did not list the additional counts.

Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

The sheriff’s office described Singletary as a 6-foot-1, 169-pound man. Lewis was described as a 5-7, 230 pound woman by the sheriff’s office.

If Singletary or Lewis is seen, they should not be approached, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either Singletary or Lewis is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, x. 80169, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In the case of an emergency, always call 911.