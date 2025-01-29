Manitoba has approved $9.7M in electric vehicle rebates since provincial program launched

New electric cars are lined up at a Hyundai car dealership in Quebec City in October 2024. Manitobans who purchase or lease an eligible electric vehicle can get a rebate of up to $4,000 as part of a provincial incentive that began last July. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Manitoba has already paid out almost $10 million in rebates for people buying or leasing electric vehicles, under a program the province launched just last summer.

The province says it's approved 2,529 claims since the program began in July 2024, totalling just under $9.69 million. The program officially began on July 2, 2024, but was made retroactive for anyone who purchased an EV in Manitoba since Aug. 1, 2023.

The program is set to end in March 2026, or when the total $25 million set aside for it runs out.

Environment Minister Mike Moyes said on Tuesday he expects the demand to stay high, but that he isn't concerned.

"We're really happy … that Manitobans are making that switch, because the sooner that they make the switch, the sooner that we're going to see reductions in the carbon footprint," the minister said. "This is a good news story."

Under the provincial program, any Manitoba resident who buys or leases an electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle with a manufacturer's suggested list price below $70,000 in the province can apply for a rebate of up to $4,000. For a used electric vehicle, the rebate is up to $2,500.

More than two-thirds of the claims approved in Manitoba — 1,947 — were for the purchase of new vehicles, which are eligible for the full rebate.

A federal government rebate that offered Canadians $5,000 toward an EV purchase was abruptly put on pause earlier this month, with the federal government saying funds were running out due to surge in interest.

James Hart, president of the Manitoba Electric Vehicle Association, said that's led to another rush, with some manufacturers deciding to match the federal rebate temporarily.

"We've had a lot of people asking a lot more questions about them," he said in an interview on CBC's Radio Noon.

"It's hard to say how many have gone through with the purchase because of incentives, because it's usually incentives piled on top of other stuff, and especially right now … with the federal incentive going away."

Moyes said the provincial government will continue to assess the program as it goes.