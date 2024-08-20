Manitoba chiefs call for PM to rescind Charles Adler's appointment to Senate

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

OTTAWA — First Nations chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says Adler's past comments toward Indigenous Peoples are "grossly offensive" and perpetuate stereotypes.

In 1999, while working on a radio show in Winnipeg, Adler called Indigenous leaders "uncivilized boneheads" and "intellectually moribund," among other names.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick questioned how Adler, who was appointed to the Senate to represent Manitoba on Trudeau's advice on Saturday, could advocate for First Nations in a respectful way given his previous words.

Adler wrote on social media that being criticized is nothing new for him, and that he expects the same while serving in the Senate.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says it's hurtful when people like Adler are appointed to the Senate, and that she hopes he makes time to meet with and learn from communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 7 Best Zingers At Trump That Brought Down The House At Democratic Convention

    Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Hillary Clinton and more all dunked on the former president during their speeches on Monday night.

  • JD Vance Risks Unforgivable Cheese Faux Pas in Philadelphia

    JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, may have earned some side-eyed glances in Philadelphia on Monday after he asked workers at Pat’s King of Steaks why they didn’t serve Swiss cheese on their sandwiches.Vance, who was in Philadelphia campaigning, made the pilgrimage to the famous steak sandwich joint on Monday after a speech at a waste management facility. Pat’s, alongside its South Philly cross-street rival Geno’s Steaks, is one of the most famous steak sandwich shops in the Cit

  • Aides Furious Biden Was ‘Cut Out of Prime Time’ on His Big Night

    Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo

  • Retired conservative federal judge urges Supreme Court to disqualify Trump from office

    A former conservative federal appellate judge is urging the Supreme Court to keep Donald Trump off the ballot, arguing the ex-president’s effort to cling to power after his 2020 election loss was “broader” than South Carolina’s secession from the US that triggered the Civil War.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Spots Most 'Ironic Moment In Political History' At Democratic Convention

    Michael Steele, an outspoken Trump critic, was blown away by the irony of what happened during Hillary Clinton's speech.

  • Jasmine Crockett References Her Viral MTG Insult While Trashing Trump

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) flamed Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Monday in a speech which referenced a jaw-dropping insult she previously hurled at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).“The question before us is: Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better America or not?” Crockett said to cheers and applause from the audience in Chicago. “I hear alliterations are back in style.”The alliterative takedown recalled an explosive House Oversight Committe

  • Melania Trump has been largely absent from the 2024 campaign trail. Here's what she's been up to.

    Melania Trump has largely been absent from Donald Trump's campaign, appearing only sporadically in public.

  • Stephen Colbert Gives Biden 1 Towering Fact-Check About What Trump Really ‘Built’

    The “Late Show” host had to correct one thing Biden said about the former president at the Democratic National Convention.

  • US House Republicans say Biden committed impeachable offenses

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Republicans issued a report on Monday alleging Democratic President Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses, but it was unclear whether they would push for a vote following a probe the White House has long dismissed as politically motivated. A 291-page report by three House committees alleged that Biden profited from an influence-peddling scheme to enrich himself and members of his family through foreign business dealings beginning in 2014, when Biden was vice president. "The committees present this information to the House of Representatives for its evaluation and consideration of appropriate next steps," the report said.

  • Trump to participate in Fox News town hall after debate doesn’t materialize

    Former President Trump said late Monday that he would participate in a tele-town hall hosted by Fox News next month instead of a debate on the network, after the Harris campaign made clear the vice president would not participate. “Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored…

  • Putin has decided that Russia is going to be a 'safe haven' for people who want to trade liberal Western ways for Russian 'moral values'

    The Foreign Ministry will be offering three-month visas as early as next month, Russian state media said.

  • AOC Torches Trump in Rousing DNC Speech: ‘Would Sell This Country for $1’

    The New York representative brought the United Center to its feet on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention

  • Kremlin Nemesis Plans to Create Putin’s Nightmare in Captured Russian Territory

    A former Russian lawmaker self-exiled in Ukraine is seeking to establish a new political power base right under the nose of Vladimir Putin in Russian territory seized by Kyiv’s forces.Ilya Ponomarev, a 49-year-old ex-politician now on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists, says the stunning cross-border incursion launched by Kyiv’s forces on Aug. 6 presents a new “political opportunity.” “I’ve been telling Ukrainian authorities for two years that Putin’s power is weak, that nobody is defend

  • Barack Obama Faces Major Dilemma With DNC Speech

    Barack Obama has been given a tricky role by DNC organizers to distance Kamala Harris from Joe Biden’s presidency while still giving her credit for some of his achievements in office, according to a report.Finding the right words to wade through the dilemma was “deliberately placed in the hands of the party’s greatest living orator,” insiders close to Obama told The New York Times.The former president’s task is to “separate” Harris from Biden’s presidency while boosting her role during his term

  • What was revealed in videos found on the bodies of Wagner mercenaries in Mali

    Tuareg rebels in Mali said that they killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner Group between July 25 and 27 during clashes with the Malian Armed Forces, who work with these mercenaries. The Tuaregs claimed that they obtained videos from cellphones and GoPro cameras left on the Wagner men’s bodies, which they then posted on social media. Fighting broke out between Tuareg rebels and their enemies, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), on July 25, 2024 in Tinzawaten, a region

  • ‘Normal’ Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Those ‘Weird’ Accusations

    Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with

  • MSNBC Host Names 2 Key Words Kamala Harris Ripped ‘Right Out Of Republicans’ Mouths

    Ayman Mohyeldin explained why this message is especially effective right now.

  • Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour

    One day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has embarked on a bus tour in Pennsylvania with her running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

  • “I Accept”: Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Election Endorsement

    Taylor Swift is backing Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president. Openly obsessed with the superstar performer, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim the endorsement of Swift. In response to getting Swift’s supposed unexpected seal of approval, Trump declared “I Accept.” Trump may …

  • McCarthy-Gaetz feud reaches apex in Florida primary

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) faces a primary challenge Tuesday as former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his allies seek revenge against the Republicans who ousted him nearly a year ago. That revenge tour will reach its apex with the multimillion-dollar effort to defeat Gaetz, a conservative rabble-rouser who spearheaded the effort to take McCarthy’s gavel,…