Manitoba man charged with murdering family, including baby

STORY: The accused, Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, was arrested after the deaths in three separate but linked incidents in the town of Carman in southern Manitoba on Sunday (February 11).

Police said the first incident was a reported hit-and-run, where police found a woman's body. Hours later, police received a report of a vehicle on fire and the three young children were pulled out from it by the accused, and declared dead at the scene. Further investigation led officers to a residence in Carman, where the body of another female was located.

Tim Arseneault of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police told a news briefing that Manoakeesick was charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

The five victims, who lived together, were Manoakeesick's 30-year-old partner; their daughter, 6; son, 4; two-and-a-half-month-old daughter; and the partner's 17-year-old niece.