Manitoba rings in 2025
CBC’s Candice Lipski takes Canadians to the New Year’s Eve party at the Asessippi Ski Resort in Inglis, Man., and CBC’s Faith Fundal celebrates in Winnipeg.
Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Stephen Yekel appeared to have “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head
The owner of the California restaurant Lima said it hasn’t been able to bounce back after settling a lawsuit over a promotion that discounted drinks for women.
The Edmonton Oilers probably wish they didn't sign this free agent forward.
A Florida court has dismissed charges against a 78-year-old man who shot and killed his neighbor’s son, following a 2023 incident where the victim was allegedly trimming tree limbs along the defendant’s fence line. The case had drawn attention due to the circumstances of the shooting and the subsequent invocation of Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law.
The Rangers have found themselves in a situation that may result in another rebuild.
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Ben Nicholson-Smith discuss the shocking signing of Corbin Burnes, the latest on a possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension with the Blue Jays and recap all the latest signings in baseball.
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a supervisory transportation security officer and a transportation security officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges: battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older, and a misdemeanor battery charge.
In an interview with Sportsnet, Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin mentioned the possibility of trading Elias Pettersson.
The United States beat Canada 4-1 to win its group in the world junior hockey championship. It will face Switzerland in Thursday's quarterfinal
New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy has pulled some little-seen tricks out of his bag, but they aren't resulting in wins, writes Adam Proteau.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs placed captain Auston Matthews on the injured reserve list on Tuesday, a move that allowed the team to recall a player ahead of their matinee against the New York Islanders.
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
The Azerbaijani president claimed Russia tried to "cover up" its role in the tragedy.
The 34-year-old actress and model was the first Indigenous woman to win the title of Miss Universe Canada.
STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy.
This Bruins signing has been a real steal for Boston.
Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones were able to catch Awalkhan Sultankhail while out on patrol.
The six men allegedly pulled up to a job site where their rival was doing a paving job, police allege
A 40-year-old mother was one of six people shot in a New York City convenience store when one of the suspected targets of a "brazen and heartless attack" used her as a human shield, authorities said. The two gunmen who opened fire on a group of people Monday evening in the crowded convenience store in the New York borough of the Bronx remained at large Tuesday morning as investigators worked to identify them, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The mother, whose name was not released, suffered a bullet wound to her stomach and her 12-year-old daughter was shot in the leg during the incident that also left four men with gunshot wounds, NYPD Interim Chief of Department John Chell said at a news conference Monday evening outside the G&W Grocery, where the shooting occurred.