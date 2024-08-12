Manny Jacinto Plays Lindsay Lohan’s Husband In ‘Freakier Friday’

With a husband like Manny Jacinto, who wouldn’t wanna swap places with Lindsay Lohan for a Friday?

While recently teasing the long-awaited sequel Freakier Friday, which is currently filming, Lohan and her onscreen mom/daughter Jamie Lee Curtis revealed some details about the Good Place alum’s role.

“Manny plays Lindsay’s husband, but that’s as much as we can say,” Curtis told Entertainment Weekly, before Lohan raved, “Manny is lovely, so funny.”

In the 2003 adaptation of Freaky Friday, they starred as single mother Tess and teen daughter Anna Coleman, who switch bodies after opening an enchanted fortune cookie and have to walk a day in each other’s shoes before getting back to normal.

Meanwhile, Curtis confirmed that Chad Michael Murray still reprises his role as Jake after playing Lohan’s love interest in the OG film. “Chad is in it. And boy, oh boy, is Chad in it,” she said.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan at D23 Expo on Aug. 9, 2024.

Revealing the sequel’s title with Curtis on Friday at the D23 Expo, Lohan raved that Freakier Friday is “more fun, it’s more emotional, and it’s all for you guys.”

After years of speculation that the pair would reunite for a sequel, Lohan and Curtis kicked off filming in June with a photo shoot in front of their neighboring dressing room trailers.

“We’re back!” Lohan captioned a behind-the-scenes clip, as Disney announced: “The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!”

Written by Jordan Weiss and directed by Nisha Ganatra, the sequel sees Anna all grown up with a daughter of her own while also preparing to take on a stepdaughter in her new marriage. With her new family dynamic, a new version of the body swap will ensue.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan have been cast in the sequel, along with returning cast members Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

