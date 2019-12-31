Manny MUA Denies Dating James Charles: 'We Have Not Hooked Up'

Manny MUA is setting the record straight.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Manny Gutierrez, addressed rumors he's dating fellow beauty vlogger James Charles in a new video on Monday -- declaring that he and James "have not hooked up."

"I don't know what prompted the idea that me and James are anything more than just friends. I can assure you guys that me and James are not f**king, we are not dating, we are not together," he said in the video. "We are not any item in any way, shape or form."

"We are friends. We have not hooked up. We are just not each other’s type," Manny added.

James, 20, and Manny, 28, have both blown up in the beauty world in recent years, and are finally on good terms after their previous beef. As Manny explained in the video, James once "shaded" him on social media -- leading to years of tension. Then James apologized, and the pair made up. "He apologized and was like, 'Yo, I am so sorry. Like that's not what I think of you and I was a dumb kid, who was in a not great place,' and I forgave him,'" Manny recalled.

"I'm just happy that we got to the spot where we are now in our relationship -- and that doesn't include f**king," he said.

Manny also opened up about where things stand between him and Tati Westbrook, whom James also publicly feuded with this year.

"Me and her had a fallout in our own way and you know, at the time I feel like I was so in my own world, I couldn't really see anything else other than what was going on in my world. And I think nowadays I'm so much more open and receptive and empathetic in different ways and I feel like that comes with growth and maturity and I really do feel like this year I've grown a lot," he said. "So when Tati sent me her palette from Tati Beauty, she sent me this note on it and all the past anguish or sadness, or anything I felt towards her -- it went away."

"I'm not saying we're best friends or anything, you know? It's not what it is, but I truly do respect her and I respect her hustle and what a hardworking woman she is and how she's built this amazing amazing career for herself," he shared.

