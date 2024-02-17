Man's body found in Birmingham woodland

A member of the public found the body on Saturday morning

The body of a man has been found in a woodland area in Birmingham.

A member of the public made the discovery at Moseley Bog off Wake Green Road at about 10:30 GMT on Saturday.

Forensic teams have been in the area, with officers carrying out inquiries at the scene.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained. Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Midlands Police.

