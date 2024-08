Man's body found in river close to city centre

Oak Street runs parallel with the River Wensum in Norwich [Google]

The body of a man in his 70s has been recovered from a river in Norwich.

Police searched the River Wensum close to Oak Street on Sunday evening.

The man's death was not thought to be suspicious but officers were continuing to establish the circumstances, Norfolk Police said.

A cordon at the scene has since been removed.

