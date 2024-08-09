Man's body pulled from Waukee pond after dive team search
Oh, Anthony Ammirati. At least you're taking this one well with some humor. You'll recall that the French pole vaulter is the same guy who went very, very viral for his ... crotch hitting the bar while competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a moment that the…
The former first lady reacted to Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles bowing to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympic podium.
The Canadian athlete, who has a popular OnlyFans account, jumped over 16 feet during the event final
This former Boston Bruins forward will no longer be a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.
MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Chinese track cyclist Yuan Liying had to be helped off the track by two coaches after causing a heavy wreck when she barely missed out on advancing through the quarterfinals of the women's keirin on Thursday at the Paris Olympics.
It was the image that perhaps will be the most memorable one from the 2024 Paris Olympics: Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed down to Rebeca Andrade after the Brazilian gymnast won gold in the women's floor final, and there were meaningful reasons for
CNN’s Danny Freeman reports
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found emaciated by a shepherd in a forest in India on July 27, police say
Alice Bredhold was found dead in her home in July following months of allegations from her school that she had high blood-sugar levels, per authorities
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The first sign of trouble Thursday night came when Noah Lyles started rounding the curve in the Olympic final of the 200 meters — the sprint that has always been his best race.
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after getting caught in a baggage carousel, officials told ABC News. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was 57, according to the Chicago Police Department. Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman "pinned in machinery," the Chicago Fire Department said.
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz recently won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the Men's Final. The tennis champ has chosen to celebrate with a hair transformation – take a look…
Thursday was getaway day for the Giants as they were set to finish up their road series with the Nationals before heading back to San Francisco. But for manager Bob Melvin, it ended up being a particularly short afternoon at the ballpark. Melvin couldn't make it through…
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson bailed out the U.S. women out from a near collapse Thursday in the Olympic 4x100 relay, overcoming a German runner in the anchor leg to help the Americans win their heat and move to the gold-medal race.
Boudreau added that the addition of Craig Berube will help make the Maple Leafs a tougher team to play against.
The Owen Sound Attack and Kingston Frontenacs involved in a trade featuring a former NHL draft pick
PARIS — Andre De Grasse is looking to toughen it out for his team in hopes of earning a medal at the Paris Olympics.
PARIS — Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes have already made Canadian women's beach volleyball history at the Paris Olympics.
Noah Lyles didn't look like himself on the track Thursday at the finals of the men's 200 meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He finished in third place in his signature event, then needed a wheelchair to help him leave the track. Moments after the race had…