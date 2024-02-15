Man's calls to reclaim pavements for pedestrians

Simon Johnson has now been recruited to Solihull Council's Vulnerable Road Users Group

A Solihull man has launched a campaign to reclaim pavements for pedestrians.

Simon Johnson, who has a lung condition, wants to keep walkways clear from obstructions – in particular cyclists and parked cars.

He now has the backing of Solihull Council, which has recruited him to its Vulnerable Road Users Group.

Mr Johnson said: "People say I’m a bit like Victor Meldrew, but I’m not really.

"People, when they get older, they slow down a bit and they see a little bit more."

At present, motorists only receive a fine for pavement parking in Edinburgh and London – but the government is considering whether or not to extend these rules to other areas.

Solihull Council said drivers should take responsibility for how they park.

A spokesperson said: “Mr Johnson is right - pavements are for pedestrians not car users or cyclists.

“The police lead on enforcement as appropriate but as a council we also use our powers and resources, to address the issue of parking on pavements and verges in the borough.”

Although it has been illegal to cycle on pavements since 1835, Mr Johnson is concerned the authorities are not taking the issue seriously.

Between 2019 and 2022, West Midlands Police did not issue any fixed penalty notices for pavement cycling across the entire region.

A spokesperson for the force said it was the responsibility of all road users to use the highway in a considerate manner and added it is an offence to intentionally use a bicycle on a pavement.

They said: “A fixed penalty notice can be issued to cyclists riding on the pavement, where we feel that it is appropriate and proportionate in the circumstances.”

