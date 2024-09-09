Man's XL bully attack death probed by police watchdog

The death of a man killed by an XL bully dog is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), an inquest has heard.

David Daintree, 53, from Accrington, Lancashire, was mauled to death in his home on Ashley Court on 20 August.

At the opening of his inquest at Preston Coroner's Court, area coroner Kate Bisset said a date could not be listed for a full inquest because of the involvement of the IOPC.

Lancashire Police said as a result of contact it had with Mr Daintree earlier in August, the force had referred itself to the watchdog.

Mr Daintree was described by his family shortly after his death as the "kindest, most loving person you would ever meet".

In a tribute, his daughter Joanne said: "Dad was a man who had so much love to give he didn’t know what to do with it."

She said everyone who had met her dad had "all said what a lovely man he was".

"He would help anyone including people he didn’t know," she said.

"He was a brilliant grandad, dad, husband and he will be missed by so many people."

The IOPC said in a statement: "We have begun an independent investigation into previous contact that Lancashire Constabulary had with David Daintree prior to his tragic death, following a fatal dog attack in Accrington on Tuesday 20 August.

"Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from Lancashire Constabulary regarding contact the force had with Mr Daintree earlier in August."

Due to the ongoing investigation, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said it would be "inappropriate to comment any further".

The force previously said Mr Daintree had only had the XL bully, which was fatally shot by officers, for "a relatively short time".

A man suspected of being the owner of the dog was later arrested.

Under the Dangerous Dogs Act, it is illegal to "rehome, sell or transfer ownership, external" of XL bully dogs.

